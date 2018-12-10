Emily Seebohm Holds on to 50 Breaststroke Entry on Start Lists

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

It wasn’t a scratch, but rather a non-scratch, that was the biggest revelation of start lists for Tuesday’s (day 1) preliminary session at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships. Australia’s Emily Seebohm, a world-class IMer but best-known as a backstroker, has held on to her entry in the women’s 50 breaststroke for her first swim of the meet. There she’s the 6th seed behind a list of breaststroke specialists, especially the top two seeds Alia Atkinson of Jamaica and Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania. They are the World Record holder and Championship Record holder, respectively, in the event.

Unless she scratches between now and then, that leaves Seebohm with a probable 3 swims in Tuesday’s evening session: the 50 breast, the 100 back, and as part of Australia’s favored 400 free relay.

The biggest scratch of day 1 comes from Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer, who was due to be the 6th seed in the 400 free, but has dropped the event. His scratch, along with others, allows Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash and American Zane Grothe to slide up into the circle-seeded heats of the preliminary rounds.

Other Noteworthy Scratches (or non-scratches):