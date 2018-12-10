All The Links You Need For The 2018 Short Course World Championships

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

* the final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

The 2018 Short Course World Championships are just about ready to get underway from Hangzhou, China, and we’ve got you covered with all of the links you need to follow along throughout the six day affair.

First and foremost, live results can be found at OmegaTiming.com here, with start lists uploaded there as well which gives the heat sheet for each event.

Each day the prelims will begin at 9:30 am local time in Hangzhou, or 8:30 pm Eastern time the night before, and the finals will be at 7:00 pm local time and 6:00 am Eastern. The only exception is the final night of finals, which will be one hour earlier than the others.

In terms of streaming, all sessions will be streamed live in the U.S., per NBC, as well as on FINA TV in the majority of countries. The U.S. streaming requires a cable login to the Olympic Channel and the NBC Sports Network, while FINA TV also requires a paid subscription, but does offer a three day free trial.

FINA TV will be streaming all sessions live, available in all countries other than the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Malaysia, Brunei, and China, where other rights-holders have exclusive access, and the schedule for U.S. streaming can be found here.

A full list of the entries by event can be found here, and a full meet schedule can be found here.

All the links can also be found at the top of the page.

OUR EVENT PREVIEWS BY DISCIPLINE