Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Troubleshooting

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Tom Shield’s special talent to an all-timer #TBT, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

All these tweets about finals and I’m sitting here chillin in Hangzhou, China getting ready to race the best swimmers on the planet. 🌎🌍🌏#hangzhou2018 — The Zach of Harting (@hartingz) December 8, 2018

Wait… all you have to do to get out of finals is put in thousands of hours of training and become really, really, really good at swimming? Count us in.

#9

The Official @SIUC @SIUSalukis @SIU_SwimDive Distraction Squad does their thing messing with heads of the NIU free throws shooters at @SIU_WBasketball. All the Saluki teams are great at supporting one another, but @SIU_SwimDive is the absolute best! #ThisIsSIU #SalukiProud pic.twitter.com/FlSXHgeek2 — SalukiSpiritEffort (@SalukiSpirit) December 8, 2018

Swim team distraction squad = automatic TopTenTweet

#8

Uh, really big deal!

#7

Steak, actually no joke, lowers my heart rate 😋 — Tom Shields (@beefyTshields) December 4, 2018

Weird flex, but okay.

#6

The longer you look at this, the harder it is to reconcile that Josh Prenot is almost 6 feet tall.

#5

The man!! Congrats Dave! So well deserved. Great choice @USASwimming https://t.co/C6kvZmWBuL — Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) December 3, 2018

Love to see it.

#4

“It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” This is part of what makes @Stanford_W_Swim so awesome, but today it’s pretty clear where credit is due. Congrats Coach – we’re all so very proud to know you https://t.co/CmhtQrupMV — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) December 4, 2018

Too cute.

#3

Realized I was wearing off brand Swedish goggles at practice this morning. Like how cheap do I have to be to not even be wearing real Swedes???? — Lilly King (@_king_lil) December 5, 2018

All lies. I have only ever practiced in 4 pairs of Swedes since I started wearing them in 8th grade. That is a total goggle budget of $12 for 7 years of swimming😂 — Lilly King (@_king_lil) December 5, 2018

When you spend more on Crocs than goggles >>

#2

#tbt to chubby cheeks and no responsibilities 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/E4ZDTQmRRm — Nathan Adrian (@Nathangadrian) December 7, 2018

O.M.G.

#1

Having a nap is literally the human equivalent of 'have you tried turning it off and back on again?' 😂 #troubleshooting #worksalmosteverytime — Cate Campbell (@catecamp) December 5, 2018

The secret is out.