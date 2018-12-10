Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Troubleshooting

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Tom Shield’s special talent to an all-timer #TBT, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Wait… all you have to do to get out of finals is put in thousands of hours of training and become really, really, really good at swimming? Count us in.

#9

Swim team distraction squad = automatic TopTenTweet

#8

Uh, really big deal!

#7

Weird flex, but okay.

#6

View this post on Instagram

Twinning with my #AdiBro @joshprenot! #CreatedWithAdidas #HereToCreate #worldchamps

A post shared by Michael Andrew (@swimmermichael) on

The longer you look at this, the harder it is to reconcile that Josh Prenot is almost 6 feet tall.

#5

Love to see it.

#4

Too cute.

#3

When you spend more on Crocs than goggles >>

#2

O.M.G.

#1

The secret is out.

