Dutch World #1 Kira Toussaint Withdraws From SC World Championships

The Dutch roster for Hangzhou has become one less, as Kira Toussaint has bowed out of the 2018 Short Course World Championships per an announcement by the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB).

“The backstroke specialist is ill and will therefore not start,” reads the brief announcement posted on the KNZB website. Head coach Marcel Wouda said from China,” This is very sour for Kira. She had come here to race fast. We hope she will soon be fit again. ” (Google Translate)

Toussaint had qualified to swim the women’s 50m back, 100m back and the 4x100m freestyle relay in Hangzhou. In her absence, Ranomi Kromowidjojo will be the sole backstroke competitor, listed in the 50m bckstroke race. Kromo actually surprised with a new National Record early on in the FINA World Cup Series, a mark which was eventually taken back by Toussaint, but shows Kromo’s promise in the event as the only competitor in Hangzhou now.

For Toussaint, the former Tennessee Volunteer holds the #1 time in the world with that record of 26.04 from Singapore, while Kromo’s former NR of 26.10 sits as the 4th fastest effort worldwide.

Without Toussaint, the Dutch women will need to turn to Valerie van Roon or Maaide de Waard to complete the 4x100m freestyle relay. Kim Busch, Femke Heemskerk and Kromo, along with Toussaint, were slated to comprise the foursome.

Below is the Dutch Short Course World Championships squad as it now stands after Toussaint’s departure.

Kim Busch: 4×50 freestyle relay and 4×100 freestyle relay

Femke Heemskerk: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 100 medley, 4×50 freestyle relay and 4×100 freestyle relay

Ranomi Kromowidjojo: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 4×50 free relay and 4×100 freestyle relay

Valerie van Roon: 4×50 freestyle relay

Kira Toussaint: 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 4×100 freestyle relay

Maaike de Waard: 50 butterfly

Men:

Ties Elzerman: 4×50 medley mixed relay

Arno Kamminga: 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke

Stan Pijnenburg: 4×50 freestyle mixed relay

Jesse Puts: 50 freestyle

Coaching:

Marcel Wouda (coach)

Mark Faber (coach)

Sander Bouts (doctor)

Jan Herber (physiotherapist)

Nick Driebergen (team manager)