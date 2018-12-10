Torri Huske Hits 15-16 #4 Times in 50 FR, 100 FL at Sport Fair Classic

2018 SPORT FAIR WINTER CLASSIC

While many of the top junior times in the country were swum at the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships this past weekend, there were several great swims in northern Virginia at the Sport Fair Winter Classic.

GIRLS’ MEET

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Torri Huske was unstoppable, winning the 50 free (22.06), 100 free (49.35), 200 free (1:47.13), 100 fly (51.72), 200 fly (1:57.23), 200 IM (2:00.89), and 400 IM (4:20.38). Huske, who is still 15, is now #4 in the 15-16 historical age group rankings in both the 50 free and the 100 fly.

Mako’s Lexi Cuomo was 52.57 to take 2nd in the 100 fly in a new personal best. In the 100 back, she was 54.20 to win the event, while she also added runner-up performances in the 50 free (23.05) and 100 free (49.75).

13-year-old Catherine Hughes was phenomenal, winning the 50 breast (29.22), 100 breast (1:04.51), 200 IM (2:05.92), and 100 back (58.83). The 50 breast and 200 IM were both meet records for Huske’s AAC club teammate.

BOYS’ MEET

17-year-old Brendan Burns of Upper Main Line YMCA had a strong weekend, winning the 100/200 back and the 50/100/200 fly. Burns, who will suit up for Indiana University next fall as a freshman, swam to lifetime bests in all three butterfly events. He was 22.09 in the 50 fly, 46.32 in the 100 fly, and 1:42.23 in the 200 fly. Burns also posted times of 20.34 in the 50 free, 46.78 in the 100 back, and 1:44.27 in the 200 back.

With his fly times, Burns moves up to #9 all-time in the 17-18 age group in the 200 fly and #19 in the 100 fly. With a year plus left in the age group, those are pretty strong rankings for him.

Anthony Grimm of Mako Swimming had a fantastic weekend, too. Grimm, still 16, beat Burns in the 50 free with a 20.01, which ties him with Luca Urlando and Henry Schutte for #17 in 15-16 history in the event. Grimm also fell just short of topping Burns in the 100 back, finishing .01 behind him at 46.79, which is the #6 time in 15-16 history in the event.

Grimm showcased his versatility, winning the 100 breast (54.10), taking 2nd in the 100 fly (47.43), and he had a 53.69 breast split on Mako’s 400 medley relay.