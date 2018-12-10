2018 SC World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Preview

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

* the final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Things will kick off at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou shortly with a massive eleven event slate for the opening session.

On the men’s side we’ll see preliminary heats in the 400 free, 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 IM and 400 free relay, while the women will contest the 200 free, 50 breast, 400 IM, 100 back and 400 free relay. All events 200 and up will advance the top-8 swimmers directly to the final, while the 50s and 100s will have the top-16 make it through to the semis.

Among the highlights for the men will be the first glimpse of the stacked 100 back field in the water, with reigning backstroke Olympic champ Ryan Murphy swimming his first short course metres race in years and the three fastest men in history in Kliment Kolesnikov, Xu Jiayu and Matt Grevers also in the lineup. Both entered with long course times, Grevers will be out in lane 0 in heat 3, while Murphy finds himself in lane 8 in heat 4. Xu and Kolesnikov will have lane 4 in heats 4 and 5 respectively.

We’ll also see Katinka Hosszu kick off her typically busy program with a pair of swims in the women’s 400 IM and 100 back, and newly minted LC world record holder Kathleen Baker and Australian Emily Seebohm will join her in the latter.

Chad Le Clos will begin his hunt for a third consecutive gold medal in the men’s 200 fly, and Michael Andrew will ease into a very busy schedule with just the 100 breast slated for the first session. The official teams have yet to be released for the relays, but chances are we’ll have to wait until finals to see the SCM debut for Caeleb Dressel.