WATCH: Relive Utah’s Record-Breaking Weekend at Minnesota Invite

2018 MINNESOTA INVITE

November 29 – December 1, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

LIVE RESULTS

The University of Utah men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center a couple of weekends ago for the Minnesota Invite. Treating the meet as their mid-season invite, the Utes had a record-breaking weekend in Minnesota.

Utah, part of the Pac-12 on the west coast, set a ton of record in what ended up being a very successful weekend for them.

On the women’s side, Jordan Anderson was 1:58.82 to be the 2nd Ute under 2:00 in history in the 200 IM, setting a school record to go with her 400 IM record, and Sarah Lott was 1:55.59 to break the 200 back record. The women also set the 200 medley relay school record (1:38.55).

For the men, Daniel McArthur set new records in the 200 back (1:41.38) and the 200 IM (1:44.68), while Andrew Britton was 53.30 for a new 100 breast record. The men set new records in the 200/400 free relays as well as the 200 medley relay.

You can check out a weekend’s worth of videography below, shot and edited by Utah sophomore Felix Chiun.

All the below videos are courtesy of Felix Chiun on YouTube