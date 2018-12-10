WATCH: Relive Utah’s Record-Breaking Weekend at Minnesota Invite

2018 MINNESOTA INVITE
- November 29 – December 1, 2018
- Minneapolis, MN
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
- SCY (25 yards)
- LIVE RESULTS
The University of Utah men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center a couple of weekends ago for the Minnesota Invite. Treating the meet as their mid-season invite, the Utes had a record-breaking weekend in Minnesota.
Utah, part of the Pac-12 on the west coast, set a ton of record in what ended up being a very successful weekend for them.
On the women’s side, Jordan Anderson was 1:58.82 to be the 2nd Ute under 2:00 in history in the 200 IM, setting a school record to go with her 400 IM record, and Sarah Lott was 1:55.59 to break the 200 back record. The women also set the 200 medley relay school record (1:38.55).
For the men, Daniel McArthur set new records in the 200 back (1:41.38) and the 200 IM (1:44.68), while Andrew Britton was 53.30 for a new 100 breast record. The men set new records in the 200/400 free relays as well as the 200 medley relay.
You can check out a weekend’s worth of videography below, shot and edited by Utah sophomore Felix Chiun.
All the below videos are courtesy of Felix Chiun on YouTube
