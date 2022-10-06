National JR Teamer Charlie Egeland Sends Verbal to Yale (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Charlie Egeland has announced his verbal commitment to Yale University, beginning in the fall of 2023. Egeland trains year-round with the Aquajets Swim Team, and is completing his senior year at the Breck School, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Egeland is a member of the 2022-2023 USA Swimming National Junior Team for his performance in the 100m breaststroke this summer. On the 17/18 All-Time Top 100 Age Group rankings, he is ranked 25th for the 100 breaststroke (LCM), and 54th for the 200 breaststroke (LCM). Although Egeland specializes primarily in breaststroke, he also is competitive in both the 200 IM and 200 freestyle.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 54.50

200 breast – 1:59.00

200 IM – 1:51.14

200 free – 1:38.00

Top LCM Times:

100 breast – 1:01.80

200 breast – 2:15.00

200 IM – 2:04.92

200 free – 1:59.60

Egeland is coming off a very successful summer, where he advanced to finals in multiple events at both Phillips 66 Nationals and Speedo Junior Nationals. At Speedo Juniors, he claimed four top-8 finishes, with his highest being 5th place in the 100 breaststroke. In the 200 breaststroke, he dropped almost 3 seconds from his personal best set in July at the Minneapolis Sectionals to go a 2:15.50. He also competed on the Aquajets’ 200 and 400 medley relay as the breaststroke leg, splitting 28.30 and 1:01.49, respectively.

Egeland’s high school team, Breck-Blake School, has won 6 consecutive titles at the MSHSL Boys Class A (small schools) State Championship. Egeland has been a big major contributor to his team’s wins, especially this past year. Egeland individually won the 200 free (1:38.00) and placed second in the 100 breast (54.87), and contributed to the winning 200 medley relay (25.54) and 200 free relay (21.45). His 200 free and the 200 medley relay were both Class A records.

Egeland is projected to be a high impact swimmer for Yale. Both his 100 and 200 breaststroke times would have put him just just outside of the A-final at last year’s Ivy League Championships. Yale’s top finisher in the 200 breaststroke last year was Calvin Yang, who placed 17th (1:57.57). Alex Brehm was the team’s top finisher in the 100, placing 14th overall (55.16). Brehm was also Yale’s breastroker in the 400 medley relay, and Alex Deng took the 200 medley relay breastroke spot. Deng and Brehm will still be on campus when Egeland arrives in New Haven, creating a solid breaststroke group for the Bulldogs.

Recently, Princeton and Harvard have arguably been ahead of Yale when it comes to putting together high-level recruiting classes. Princeton has the #16 ranked 2022 recruiting class, and Harvard has already picked up #16 ranked Sonny Wang in the class of 2023. Egeland’s commitment to Yale offers a counter to Harvard and Princeton’s recent recruiting momentum.

Egeland is joined by distance specialist Konstantinos Zachariadis, freestyler Hammer Massey, backstroker Mak Nurkic Kacapor, and IM’er Christian Lee in Yale’s class of 2027. Egeland is not the only National Junior Teamer in this class, as Zachariadis is a Greece National Junior Teamer.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.