Former Georgia Coach Jack Bauerle To Be Recognized At Auburn Football Game

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – Former Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle will be recognized for over 50 years of service to the University of Georgia during Saturday’s home game against Auburn at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

Bauerle and his family will be joined by University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead and J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks at the 15-yard line in the southwest corner of Dooley Field during the first timeout of the first quarter of Saturday’s game.

In 43 seasons overseeing Georgia’s program, Bauerle produced seven NCAA and 12 SEC crowns with the women’s team, with 62 different men and women team members winning 175 national championships. At NCAAs, his teams posted 48 Top 10 finishes, including 21 Top 5 finishes in 22 seasons for the women’s squad from 1995 through 2017. In his tenure, 304 Georgia student-athletes accumulated 2,116 All-America citations, while Bauerle himself was chosen as the SEC Coach of the Year 18 times (16 with the women, two with the men) and the National Women’s Coach of the Year on seven occasions.

Under Bauerle’s leadership, Georgia produced 87 Olympians representing 20 different nations, earning 38 medals in the process, including 15 golds. Bauerle served as head coach of the U.S. women’s team in 2008 and served on four Olympic coaching staffs. Outside of the water, his teams excelled in the classroom and community as well. Three swimmers, Kowal, Lisa Coole, and Kim Black, were named the NCAA Woman of the Year, tying for the most winners from a single athletic program, while 40 student-athletes were awarded NCAA postgraduate scholarships. Additionally, the program produced 41 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and 436 CSCAA Scholar All-Americans.