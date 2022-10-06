Cal Women Head To Fresno For Chick-Fil-A Invite

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

The Cal women’s swimming & diving team continues its fall slate Friday when it competes at the Chick-Fil-A Invite at Fresno State University.

The Bears will participate in 11 events over a morning and evening session at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.

Cal has dominated the event in recent years, with five relay teams setting pool records last season. Seniors Ayla Spitz and Sarah Dimeco and junior Isabelle Stadden have all won multiple events at the Chick-Fil-A Invite during their careers.

The Bears are coming off last weekend’s Queen of the Pool at Cal Poly in which they took top marks in all five events that were competed. Stadden was named the Queen of the Pool for having the best combined time across all events.

STADDEN’S SURGE: Junior Isabelle Stadden had a strong summer and continued her high level of performance at last week’s season-opening Queen of the Pool at Cal Poly. Stadden, the two-time defending Pac-12 champion in the 200 backstroke, was named Queen of the Pool after putting up the lowest combined time over five 100-yard events – the freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley. Her combined time of 4:39.05 was the second-lowest ever for a Cal swimmer at the event. Stadden won the national title in the 200 back at the Phillips 66 National Championships in July and then last month was named to the U.S. National Team in both the 100 and 200 back events. Stadden, who has three top-5 finishes to her credit at the NCAA Championships, also took third in the 100 back at Phillips 66 Nationals.

POLONSKY’S IMPACT: Sophomore Leah Polonsky didn’t waste any time making an impact on Cal’s women’s swimming & diving program last year as a freshman. By the end of the season, she had etched her name in the all-time top-10 in four different events in Cal history. Polonsky’s time of 4:03.90 in the 400 individual medley is the third-best all-time by a Golden Bear, and she is No. 6 in both the 100 breaststroke (1:00.23) and 200 breaststroke (2:09.93). Polonsky also has the ninth-best all-time mark at Cal in the 200 individual medley at 1:54.77.

SCHOLARLY SWIMMERS: The Bears have been named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for 25 straight semesters. Last season, Cal had 14 student-athletes earn spots on the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team – 11 earned First Team accolades and three more were tabbed for the Second Team. Student-athletes who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average and participated at their national championship were named to the First Team. Those who had a 3.5 GPA and achieved a “B” time standard for their national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet were named to the Second Team.

UP NEXT: Following Friday’s competition, the Bears will make their home debut when they host Utah for a dual meet next Wednesday at Spieker Aquatics Complex. It will be a combined meet with Cal and Utah’s men’s programs as well.