Illinois Receives Verbal From Futures Qualifier Kylee Sessions (2023)

Kylee Sessions has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Sessions trains year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club and is completing her final year at Riverside High School in Leesburg, Virginia.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Illinois! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, family and friends for supporting me throughout this process. I cannot wait to join this amazing program. Go Illini! #B1G10 #committedsw”

Sessions swims a variety of events, but has seen recent success in breaststroke, sprint freestyle, and IM. She owns Futures cuts in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.05

200 free – 1:52.01

100 breast – 1:04.43

200 breast – 2:21.91

200 IM – 2:06.26

Sessions most recently competed at the NCSA Summer Championships, where she placed 16th and recorded a lifetime best in the 50m breaststroke (34.24). Sessions also competed at the Potomac Valley LCM Open Championships, where she clocked best times in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, going 1:16.18 and 2:44.98. During her high school season, she took home the VHSL Class 5A state title in the 100 breaststroke, going a 1:04.55.

Illinois finished 11th out 12 teams at last year’s Big Ten Championships. Sessions’ best chance at scoring at the conference level would most likely be in breaststroke–it took a 1:04.29 to advance to the C-Final in the 100 and a 2:17.51 to advance to the C-Final in the 200. With the Big Ten adopting an 18-person scoring roster, the breaststroke events thinned out considerably last year: in 2021, those advance times were 1:02.21 and 2:17.17.

In 2022 the 200, only 6 “scorers” did not advance to finals, and only 3 “scorers” did not advance in the 100.

The Illinois breaststroke group was led last year by current seniors Divya Kale and Kaleigh Haworth, who will both be graduated by the time Sessions arrives in Champaign. Current sophomore Jane Umhofer had the group’s fastest 200 breast last year (2:16.52), and will overlap with Sessions for 2 years.

Sessions is joined by Illinois natives Megan Meade and Maggie Adler in the Illini’s class of 2027. This year marks the first season that the Illini are led by head coach Jeana Kempe, making this class her first recruiting class for Illinois.

