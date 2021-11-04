UNCW Picks Up Verbal Commitment (2023) from VHSL Silver Medalist Kylee Sessions

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The runner-up in the 100 free at the 2021 VHSL Class 5 State Championships as a sophomore, Kylee Sessions has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Bobby Guntoro at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington after her graduation in 2023. Sessions currently swims for Nations Capital Swim Club as well as for her high school, Riverside High School.

I am so so excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to further my d1 academic and athletic career at UNCW!! I am so thankful for all my coaches, family, and friends that have supported me throughout this process! Go SeaHawks! 🦅🦅#commitedSW

At the VHSL State Championship meet in 2021, Sessions competed in both the 100 free and 100 breast. Her best finish came in the freestyle, where she took second in a time of 52.53. She also added a 12th place finish in the breaststroke, touching in 1:08.75.

After not racing in the l0ng course pool during the 2020 season, Sessions made big strides in 2021. In the 50 free, she took over three seconds off of her lifetime best, finishing the summer with a 27.96 at the Futures Championship meet in Richmond. At that same meet, she took three seconds off of her previous best in the 100 free, recording a 1:01.33 to finish 86th in the event.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.35

100 free – 52.53

200 free – 1:55.53

100 breast – 1:05.62

200 breast – 2:22.37

UNCW has seen a recent influx of talent after Gunturo took over the program before the start of last season. In his first season leading the program, the Seahawk women came in 5th at the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Championships. The team was led by Evan Arsenault, a senior who claimed first in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Last season, Sessions would have been just off earning a spot on the 200 free relay and would have held the program’s 4th fastest time in the 100 free. Her time in the 100 breast would have also made her the second-fastest performer on the team. Individually, she would have qualified for the B-final of the 100 free, as well as the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.

