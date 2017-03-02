Nathan Adrian reveals new race strategy in the 100 free (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Nathan Adrian (Cal) 48.66 Duncan Scott (GBR) 49.33 Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) 49.60 Jacob Pebley (Cal) 49.76 Luca Dotto (Italy) 49.79 Filippo Magnini (Italy) 49.80 Ali Khalafalla (Indiana University) 50.03 Bruno Fratus (UNAT) 50.06

Nathan Adrian of Cal posted a 48.66, taking the win using a 24.73 back half to blow out the field. GBR’s Duncan Scott swam his way to 2nd with a 49.33, followed by Cardinal Aquatics’ Joao De Lucca. Adrian’s time looks to slingshot him to number 1 in the world in 2017.

Jacob Pebley showed off some sprint skill with a 49.76 to just get ahead of Italians Luca Dotto (49.79) and Filippo Magnini (49.80). Taking the B final was Federico Grabich of Argentina (49.43).