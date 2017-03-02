Nathan Adrian reveals new race strategy in the 100 free (Video)

  4 Coleman Hodges | March 02nd, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

  1. Nathan Adrian (Cal) 48.66
  2. Duncan Scott (GBR) 49.33
  3. Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) 49.60
  4. Jacob Pebley (Cal) 49.76
  5. Luca Dotto (Italy) 49.79
  6. Filippo Magnini (Italy) 49.80
  7. Ali Khalafalla (Indiana University) 50.03
  8. Bruno Fratus (UNAT) 50.06

Nathan Adrian of Cal posted a 48.66, taking the win using a 24.73 back half to blow out the field. GBR’s Duncan Scott swam his way to 2nd with a 49.33, followed by Cardinal Aquatics’ Joao De Lucca. Adrian’s time looks to slingshot him to number 1 in the world in 2017.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 FREE

DUNCANGBR
SCOTT

01/29
48.75
1 SHINRI
SHIOURA		 JPN 48.75 02/18
3 LUCA
DOTTO		 ITA 48.77 12/16
3 KATSUMI
NAKAMURA		 JPN 48.77 11/19
3 TAE HWAN
PARK		 KOR 48.77 11/17

VIEW TOP 66»

Jacob Pebley showed off some sprint skill with a 49.76 to just get ahead of Italians Luca Dotto (49.79) and Filippo Magnini (49.80). Taking the B final was Federico Grabich of Argentina (49.43).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Nathan Adrian reveals new race strategy in the 100 free (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
50free

Wow he really took Kyle Chalmers blowing past him in Rio to heart

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
43 minutes 11 seconds ago
Tea rex

I thought 24.7 was a typo. That is a crazy fast closing split

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 6 seconds ago
ArtVanDeLegh

That’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for him.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
34 minutes 56 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »