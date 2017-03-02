Reported by Karl Ortegon.
MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
- Nathan Adrian (Cal) 48.66
- Duncan Scott (GBR) 49.33
- Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) 49.60
- Jacob Pebley (Cal) 49.76
- Luca Dotto (Italy) 49.79
- Filippo Magnini (Italy) 49.80
- Ali Khalafalla (Indiana University) 50.03
- Bruno Fratus (UNAT) 50.06
Nathan Adrian of Cal posted a 48.66, taking the win using a 24.73 back half to blow out the field. GBR’s Duncan Scott swam his way to 2nd with a 49.33, followed by Cardinal Aquatics’ Joao De Lucca. Adrian’s time looks to slingshot him to number 1 in the world in 2017.
Jacob Pebley showed off some sprint skill with a 49.76 to just get ahead of Italians Luca Dotto (49.79) and Filippo Magnini (49.80). Taking the B final was Federico Grabich of Argentina (49.43).
4 Comments on "Nathan Adrian reveals new race strategy in the 100 free (Video)"
Wow he really took Kyle Chalmers blowing past him in Rio to heart
I thought 24.7 was a typo. That is a crazy fast closing split
That’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for him.