Ella Ristic Posts #5 13-14 100 Free at Arena Pro Swim Series – Indy

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Thursday, March 2nd-Saturday, March 4th

Indianapolis, Indiana

After going a lifetime best in prelims, Ella Ristic lowered her personal best even more to take 3rd in the 100 free C final last night. Ristic, a 14-year-old from the Mission Viejo Nadadores, came into the meet tied for 24th in the 13-14 age group with a time of 56.94. She was 56.67 in prelims, which moved her up to #14, then swam a 56.25 to move up to #5.

SPLITS

Ella Ristic, 2017 (prelims)

27.74 – 28.93 (56.67)

Ella Ristic, 2017 (finals)

27.31 – 28.94 (56.25)

Ristic went out harder at night, and was able to come back home just about identically to her morning swim. In sum, she’s dropped 69 hundredths at this meet.

100 free 13-14 all time

Missy Franklin 54.03 (2009) Lia Neal 55.00 (2009) Taylor Ruck 55.51 (2015) Elizabeth Pelton 56.00 (2008) Ella Ristic 56.25 (2017) Isabel Ivey 56.28 (2015)

Ristic swam a 2:01.75 this morning in the 200 free, just .03 off of her best time. Her 2:01.72 currently ranks her 13th all-time in the 13-14 age group, and breaking 2:01 would move her into the top 8. She’s in the B final tonight, and it’ll be interesting to see if she can lop off more time.