Morgan Beats Out Simpson In 50 Fly To Open Aussie Short Course Championships

2023 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, September 13th – Saturday, September 16th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC)
- SCM (25m)
The 2023 Australian Short Course Championships kicked off today from Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre, with the competition spanning four days.
Right off the bat, Olympian Maddie Gough made her presence known, owning the women’s 1500m freestyle race from start to finish. The 24-year-old put up a solid time of 15:45.69 to get to the wall over 45 seconds ahead of the next-closest competitor.
Gough of Carlile has been as quick as 15:31.19 in her career, a time she logged at the 2020 Short Course Championships. Her performance this evening checks in as her 4th fastest effort.
The men’s 100m breaststroke saw one swimmer dip under the 58-second barrier, courtesy of 19-year-old Haig Buckingham. Buckingham stopped the clock in a result of 57.85, opening in 27.13 and closing in 30.72. Next was Nash Wilkes who earned silver in 58.01 while Yannik Zwolsman also landed on the podium in 59.16 as the bronze medalist.
David Morgan and Cody Simpson dueled in the men’s 50m fly, with the pair ultimately separated by just .08 when all was said and done. 29-year-old Olympic Morgan touched in 22.85 while Griffith University ace Simpson settled for silver in 22.93. They were the only competitors to get under the 23-second threshold in the final.
Cruiz Swim Club athlete Abbey Webb topped the women’s 200m free podium in a time of 1:55.43, beating the field by well over a second. The men’s edition had Joel Ivory as its winner, with the Knox Pymble swimmer notching 1:45.41 to knock .32 off of his previous personal best in the 2free event.
In para swimming, Jack Ireland crushed a new World Record in the S14 class of the 200m free. His time of 1:51.55 bested his previous PB of 1:52.49 by nearly one minute.
Additional Winners
- Melbourne Vicentre’s Tara Kinder hit a time of 1:06.78 to take the women’s 100m breaststroke event.
- Marion’s 27-year-old Ellysia Oldsen was the top 50m flyer for the women, posting 26.56 for the gold.
- Two women dipped under the 1:00 barrier in the 100m back, led by 16-year-old Mackenzie Burns. The teen punched an effort of 59.48 for a monster personal best by 2 seconds while Nunawading’s Jessica Wilson, also 16, produced 59.85. That’s her first-ever foray under 1:00 as well.
- The men’s 100m back saw All Saints’ Thomas Hauck get it done in 52.50 but he was pressured by Kai Van Kool and Hayden Hoang. 21-year-old Van Kool of Griffith touched just .20 later in 52.70 while 17-year-old Hoang was also under 53 with a mark of 52.90.
Cody doing pretty good!