Bronte Campbell Heads To Aussie SC Championships This Week

2023 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, September 13th – Saturday, September 16th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC)

SCM (25m)

The 2023 Australian Short Course Championships are set to begin this week with the action kicking off on Wednesday, September 13th.

Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC), this year’s pool of talent is on the slimmer side compared to years past, however, there are still a handful of Olympic, World Championships and Commonwealth Games athletes ready to take on the competition.

29-year-old Bronte Campbell is perhaps the highest-profile swimmer entered in the meet, competing on the heels of the New South Wales State Championships.

At that competition earlier this month, multi-Oympic medalist Campbell topped both the women’s short course 50 and 100 freestyle podiums, posting times of 24.40 and 52.52, respectively. C2 is set to take on those same events this week.

Commonwealth Games finalist Cody Simpson is another one to watch. The 26-year-old Griffith University star is entered in the 50m fly, 100m fly and 100m freestyle events.

Additional notable athletes set to compete include Tamsin Cook, Shaun Champion, Marcus Da Silva, Luc Kroon (NED), Matt Wilson, David Morgan and Maddie Gough.