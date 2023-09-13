Richmond Swimming & Diving Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Richmond Athletics

Richmond, Va.— Head coach Matt Barany has announced the 2023-24 Richmond swimming and diving schedule, announced Wednesday.

The Spiders open the season with the A-10 Duals. This event replaces the Richmond Duals that were previously held between the Robins Center Natatorium and SwimRVA. Davidson, George Mason and Duquesne will meet Richmond in Hampton, Va. at the new Hampton Aquaplex.

Richmond will take the trip to Philadelphia on Oct. 28 to face the University of Pennsylvania. Following those travels, the Spiders will make their way to Fairfax, Va. to compete in the Patriot Invite hosted by George Mason from Nov. 16-18.

Dec. 17 brings up the College National Open Water Championships hosted by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCCA) in Miami, FL.

Following the winter break, Richmond will travel back to Philadelphia, meeting with Villanova on Jan. 12 and LaSalle on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 27, the Spiders will host JMU at the Robins Center Natatorium for their only home meet of the year. Less than two weeks later Richmond will spend a few days in Charlottesville, Va. as they are set to compete in the Cavalier Invite hosted by UVA (Feb. 9-11).

The Atlantic 10 Championships will give the Spiders a geographical advantage this year as they are set to be held at the Hampton Aquaplex from Feb. 21-24. Richmond will be competing in this setting earlier in their season with the A-10 Duals. Last year, the team finished second in the conference. Barany and his squad enter the 2023-2024 season with high expectations as they look back to last February where they ended their A-10 Championship trip with 5 podium visits. The competition was highlighted by the 200 medley group who took the gold with a time of 1:39.30, shattering the conference, pool, meet, and team record for the event ( Katelyn Pennell , Sara Greene , Abby Fuller and Lauren Medlin ).

The Spider diving contingency will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships when it takes on NCAA Diving Zones in Princeton, NJ, March 6-8.

Mar. 7-10 is the NIC Championships in Ocala, FL, again hosted by the CSCAA, and finally, the season culminates with the NCAA Championships in Athens, GA. March 20-23.

Richmond is looking to take its success from last year and run with the momentum heading into the 2023-2024 season. The Spiders added 15 top-10 marks to the record book in the previous season as they aim to etch their names further in the history of the program.