#1 Recruit in High School Class of 2025 Alex Shackell Chooses Cal Alex Shackell’s college choice marks a significant watershed moment as Dave Durden and Dave Marsh rebuild the Cal women’s program from years of turmoil.

Drexel Names Erik Ripley New Assistant Swimming Coach Ripley previously served as the head coach at Chowan University, and he also spent time as an assistant at Saint Leo from 2018 until 2021.

Vermont Swimming & Diving Announces 2023-24 Schedule The Catamounts will compete in 14 meets, including five at home and the CSCAA Open Water and National Championships.

2024 College Swimming Previews: #7 Indiana Women Welcoming Key Additions and Returners After a runner-up finish at Big Tens and a 7th-place NCAA showing, the Indiana women return several key players in the 2023-24 season.