Vermont Swimming & Diving Announces 2023-24 Schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont women’s swimming & diving program unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season Friday morning. The Catamounts will compete in 14 meets, including five at home and the CSCAA Open Water and National Championships. All of the Catamounts home meets will be broadcast live on AmericaEast.TV.
- The Catamounts will begin the 2023-24 campaign with a home meet against Merrimack on September 30. The start time for the meet is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and it’s Vermont’s annual Military Appreciation Meet presented by Milton CAT.
- Vermont’s next action will be when they travel to the NJIT Invitational on October 13 and 14.
- The Catamount’s fall schedule will continue with a home meet at Forbush Natatorium against New Hampshire on October 21. That meet is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. The Sunday meet will the Rally Around Mental Health meet presented by Redstone.
- Vermont will then hit the road for Maine on November 4 in another America East dual meet.
- From November 17-19, the Catamounts will be participating in the Harold Anderson Invitational at the University of Rhode Island.
- UVM will then host UMass and UConn at Forbush Natatorium on December 2 and December 9, respectively. December 2 will be Poster Day presented by UVM Print & Mail. Student-athletes will be signing the posters following the meet. December 9 is UVM’s annual Rally Against Cancer meet presented by Mascoma Bank.
- On December 17, select Catamounts will travel to the CSCAA Open Water Championship in Miami, Florida.
- Following the CSCAA Open Water Championship the Catamounts will return on the road on January 13 at Northeastern.
- Vermont will host their final home meet of the season on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. as they host Siena. This will be Senior Day presented by MVP Health for the Catamounts.
- UVM’s final regular season meet of the season will occur on the road on January 20 at Rhode Island.
- The Catamounts will compete in the 2024 America East Swimming and Diving Championships February 14-17 at VMI in Lexington, Va.
- Qualified Vermont student-athletes will then compete at the ECAC Championships from March 1 to March 3 before taking on the CSCAA National Invitation in Ocala, Florida from March 14 to March 16.