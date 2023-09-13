Drexel Names Erik Ripley New Assistant Swimming Coach

Courtesy: Drexel Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel Swimming and Diving Coach Nathan Lavery has named Erik Ripley as an assistant coach. Ripley joins Drexel with a plethora of experience as a head coach, assistant coach and through private lessons at the University and High School levels.

“We feel extremely fortunate to add Erik to our coaching staff,” Lavery said. “The more we moved through this process with him the more it became clear that he would be a perfect fit for our program. Not only has he proven himself at every level he has previously coached at, but his personal values and the importance he places on the development of his athletes directly aligns with the values of our program. Erik has a tremendous reputation with everyone he has previously worked with, and I have no doubt that he’ll make an immediate impact on our team and community. Welcome to the Dragon family Erik!”

In August 2021, Ripley was the Head Swimming Coach at Chowan University, where he stayed until October, 2022. Prior to his head coaching post with the Hawks, Ripley served as an Assistant Swimming Coach for Saint Leo University from July 2018 to July 2021 and McClintock High School from July 2016 to July 2017. Most recently, he focused on private lessons and working on all aspects of racing with high school athletes.

“I am very excited to be joining Drexel Swimming and Diving,” Ripley said. “It’s great to be back in the conference I competed in when I was swimming. Nathan and the members of the team that I have talked to during the interview process were great and I appreciate their belief in me to contribute to and elevate the success both our student athletes have and the success of the program as a whole.”

Ripley earned his Bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in business administration from Towson University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the Tigers’ Swimming and Diving team, earning the Tiger Spirit Award. He was a student-athlete representative on the Towson University Intercollegiate Athletic Committee for two years and was on the Towson Student-Athlete Advisory Council for two years as well, serving as the Vice President in 2014-15. Ripley graduated from Saint Leo University with a Master of Business Administration in 2021.