Mizuno Swim USA Re-Signs Olympian and Worlds Medalist Jay Litherland

Courtesy of Mizuno, a SwimSwam partner.

NORCROSS, GA – March 14, 2022 – Mizuno, a global leader in sports apparel and equipment, has re-signed Jay Litherland through 2024 after a successful past year in the pool in Tokyo. With this partnership, Mizuno Swim USA will utilize Jay’s expertise in the swim space to advance their product line and greater serve the swim industry. Jay, a Japanese-American and fluent in Japanese, will continue to be a massive benefit to the swim division as he works with our USA and global teams to advance Mizuno products and build brand loyalty in the swim space in the United States.

“We are excited to continue a partnership with Jay Litherland as we seek to advance our products and support high profile athletes in their careers.” Says Clint Sammons, Director of Team Sports at Mizuno USA. “Jay has already proven to be a massive asset for our team in development and feedback of suits with our global team.”

Jay Litherland, a former Georgia Bulldog and longtime Mizuno supporter will work with Mizuno throughout the next two years to develop their product and represent the brand in his career in his pursuit of Paris 2024. Mizuno has Jay covered in all aspects of his training and competition by providing him with high-tech Mizuno swim products but also their incredible training apparel and accessories.

Jay is equally excited about the partnership and states, “Mizuno makes the best suit and gear in the world. It’s not only the fastest suit – it also lasts. At times, I’ve worn the same suit for a year! Been rocking with them from the start and I’m thrilled to make it official with this partnership.”

Jay Litherland is a versatile American swimmer of both Japanese and New Zealand descent from Alpharetta, Georgia. He is a triplet alongside brothers Kevin and Mick Litherland. The three Litherland boys grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where they swam for Dynamo swim club. As Jay says, “We call the Mizuno the Ferrari of suits. There isn’t a brand out there doing it like them. Excited to keep it rolling with them”.

Visit MizunoUSA.com to see more products/updates and follow @MizunoSwimUSA to stay up to date on the latest news and product releases.