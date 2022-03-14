Practice + Pancakes: Madden, Weyant Throw Down Monster UVA Threshold Workout

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE INSTITUTE, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

SwimSwam visited UVA and filmed a few different workouts while there. This was the last one – a Tuesday PM threshold special. On Tuesday afternoons, associate head coaches Blaire Bachman and Tyler Fenwick combine their groups and gut out a ‘red’ set (referencing Jon Urbancek’s color chart).

This set featured Olympians Paige Madden and Emma Weyant, and over the course of the set the two of them were going head-to-head the entire time. By the end of it, I was convinced that Paige Madden might be one of the best trainers I’ve ever seen (swimming, kicking, pulling, you name it, she can go fast at it) and Emma Weyant might not be far behind her. See their main set below:

3x

6/5/4×200 (by rd) @ 2:30 RED

1:00 Rest 100 @ 1:40 BLUE (Free)

2×50 @ 1:10 BLUE (Stroke)

50 @ 1:30 EZ

After watching most of the Red set, I did catch a peek at what Todd DeSorbo‘s sprint crew was up to that day (See full sprint workouts with Todd here). I only caught the tail end, where they were doing a few 100s kick fast. But speedsters Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh certainly made it worth the trip to the other end of the pool, both dipping under 1:00 on a 100 kick from a push at the end of the workout.