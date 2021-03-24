Milak’s Two Big Races, Kapas 200 Fly Win Highlight Hungarian Nats Finals

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS
- March 23 – 27
- Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)
- LCM (50m)
- Day one finals results
The huge highlight of the first finals session of the meet this morning was Kristof Milak‘s 200 fly, where he dropped a second from prelims to hit a 1:51.40, the second-best performance ever behind only his own World Record. He was out in 24.3 at the 50 and 52.7 at the 100, able to bring it home without completely falling apart. Read more about that swim here.
Milak also showed impressive sprint free speed, clocking a lifetime best 22.19 to win the 50 free ahead of Nandor Nemeth (22.35). Milak came into this meet with a best of 22.66 from February, which he dropped to 22.31 in prelims and then again in finals. Valentin Tschaikov, born in 2004, broke 23 for the first time to take sixth (22.95).
Boglarka Kapas swam another strong 200 fly, though she wasn’t quite as fast as she was last night in prelims, going 2:07.24 ahead of Katinka Hosszu (2:08.45).
After breaking 54 and nearly hitting a best in prelims, Richard Bohus won the 100 back in a slightly slower time, stopping the clock at 54.11. Benedek Kovacs was second again as he was in prelims, this time going 54.27. Katalin Burian also added a couple of tenths, winning the women’s 100 back in 1:00.35.
After adding time in the 200 fly, Ajna Kesely won the 800 free, well off of her best with an 8:37.14. Gergely Gyurta claimed the men’s 1500 free, posting a 15:09.56.
Milak was the exception, not the rule, for faster swims this morning in finals. The Hungarian Olympic team is chosen based on performances in both prelims at finals at multiple qualifier meets, with this being the last one, so some swimmers may be going for big swims at night-time prelims and then just trying to replicate in the morning’s finals.
OTHER WINNERS
- Caba Siladi clocked a 1:00.26 to win the 100 breast, off of his lifetime best of 59.40 he swam at this meet in 2019 to set Serbian and Hungarian records.
- Fanni Gyurinovics topped the women’s 50 free field, going 25.76.
- In the women’s 100 breast, Dalma Sebastyen won in 1:08.79.
- Győri Úszó Sportegy claimed the mixed 4×100 free relay title at 3:33.63, getting a 49.35 lead-off from Szebasztian Szabo. For runners-up BVSC-Zugló, Nemeth led off in 48.90, while Peter Holoda was 49.86 leading off third-place Debreceni.
59.40 by Csaba is not only the Serbian but the official Hungarian record too. I guess he is citizen of both countries
Wow that’s interesting, you’re right.
Actually it is a bit more complicated.
Caba is of hungarian ethnicity but is Serbian.
So at last on Fina Database the record is still Gyurta 59,53
The Hungarian association lists Csaba as the Hun record holder, I guess by their standards he qualifies to be a Hun record holder.
-hungarian ethnicity
-member of a Hungarian club team (Hódmezővásárhely, I don’t know if he is actually training with them)
-double citihenship? (Hun and Serbian too? At least afaik)
-He competes as a Hungarian in domestic meets (where he swam the record), but as a Serbian at international meets (seems like by FINA standards this is what counts)
Interesting thing
Will the Hungarian’s allow qualifications at European Championships? I saw that it said that this was the last meet. Wondering who might be in already.
Based on what was said this morning on Tv, qualification is open that euros too, but who is in the team at the end of this meet, will stay, so euros will be there to fill the open spots.