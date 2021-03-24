Milak’s Two Big Races, Kapas 200 Fly Win Highlight Hungarian Nats Finals

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Day one finals results

The huge highlight of the first finals session of the meet this morning was Kristof Milak‘s 200 fly, where he dropped a second from prelims to hit a 1:51.40, the second-best performance ever behind only his own World Record. He was out in 24.3 at the 50 and 52.7 at the 100, able to bring it home without completely falling apart. Read more about that swim here.

Milak also showed impressive sprint free speed, clocking a lifetime best 22.19 to win the 50 free ahead of Nandor Nemeth (22.35). Milak came into this meet with a best of 22.66 from February, which he dropped to 22.31 in prelims and then again in finals. Valentin Tschaikov, born in 2004, broke 23 for the first time to take sixth (22.95).

Boglarka Kapas swam another strong 200 fly, though she wasn’t quite as fast as she was last night in prelims, going 2:07.24 ahead of Katinka Hosszu (2:08.45).

After breaking 54 and nearly hitting a best in prelims, Richard Bohus won the 100 back in a slightly slower time, stopping the clock at 54.11. Benedek Kovacs was second again as he was in prelims, this time going 54.27. Katalin Burian also added a couple of tenths, winning the women’s 100 back in 1:00.35.

After adding time in the 200 fly, Ajna Kesely won the 800 free, well off of her best with an 8:37.14. Gergely Gyurta claimed the men’s 1500 free, posting a 15:09.56.

Milak was the exception, not the rule, for faster swims this morning in finals. The Hungarian Olympic team is chosen based on performances in both prelims at finals at multiple qualifier meets, with this being the last one, so some swimmers may be going for big swims at night-time prelims and then just trying to replicate in the morning’s finals.

OTHER WINNERS