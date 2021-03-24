Kristof Milak Roars To Wall In 2nd Best Performance All-Time – 1:51.40

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Day one prelims results

Yesterday world record holder Kristof Milak put up a monster performance in the heats of the men’s 200m fly, rocking an effort of 1:52.50. That alone was already one of the fastest in history, with just himself and American Olympic icon Michael Phelps having been faster. You can read more about Milak’s phenomenal heats swim here.

However, it turns out that result was merely the tip of the iceberg as the 21-year-old world champion turned in a finals time of 1:51.40 here in Budapest. That’s right – 1:51.40, a mark which represents the 2nd fastest performance of all-time. His outing here this morning beat out the previous World Record of Phelps’ which was the 1:51.51 Milak took over at the last edition of the World Championships. As such, this outing this morning represents just the 3rd time in history that’s been under 1:52.

Milak crushed an opening 100m of 52.73, before clinching the victory in a backhalf of 58.67. That easily topped the podium here at Hungarian Spring Nationals, with the next-best swimmer represented by Olympic medalist Tamas Kenderesi who touched in 1:56.02. David Verraszto rounded out the top 3 in 1:57.22.

Milak owns the world record in the 1:50.73 historic result he posted at the 2019 FINA World Championships en route to grabbing gold there in Gwangju. In that race, the man who was hit with coronavirus and missed the entire ISL season last year, split 52.88/57.85.

After the race this morning, Milak stated. “The last fifty did pretty badly.” He also stated that his ‘serious preparation’ for the Olympic Games begins now, which makes us a little nervous about what’s in store for Tokyo based on this ‘untrained’ nearly record-breaking performance.

Top 5 All-Time Men’s 200m Butterfly Performances

As a bonus, Milak also took the men’s 50m free event this morning, crushing a time of 22.19. That’s a big-time personal best for the man whose previous career-quickest was represented by 22.66 from just this past February. Milak now becomes Hungary’s 4th fastest 50m freestyler ever.