Milak Hits 1:52.5, Kapas Drops 2:06.9 in 200 Fly at Hungarian Champs Prelims

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Day one prelims results

Day one of the Hungarian Spring Nationals kicked off today in Budapest, as Kristof Milak is off to a very hot start. Prelims are being held at 5pm local time and then finals are the next morning at 9:30, shifting due to the Olympics in Tokyo holding prelims at night and finals the next morning.

The 200 butterfly World Record-holder posted the quickest time of the prelims in that same event, blasting a 1:52.50 to finish more than four seconds ahead of David Verraszto (1:57.03) and Hubert Kos (1:57.21).

Milak now rules the global rankings by more than two seconds, improving on his previously #2 time of 1:54.98 in December and unseating his countrymate Tamas Kenderesi (1:54.64). Today, Kenderesi was well off the pace, touching seventh at 1:58.70, while veteran Laszlo Cseh was fourth (1:58.28).

Milak’s time in prelims today was still well off his best time and WR of 1:50.73, but only he and Michael Phelps have been 1:52.50 or faster in history.

Milak was also 22.31 to lead the 50 free prelims, just ahead of Szebasztian Szabo (22.40) and Nandor Nemeth (22.45). 2004-born Valentin Tschaikov clocked a new best of 23.02 for sixth.

In the women’s 200 fly, Hungary’s depth again shone through. Boglarka Kapas made it happen, posting the top time of the prelims at 2:06.85. The reigning World Champion was over a second quicker than 200/400 IM World Record-holder Katinka Hosszu, who posted a 2:08.54, while distance phenom Ajna Kesely was third in 2:09.89. That’s Kesely’s first time under 2:10, and her first best in the event since 2018.

Kapas moves to #3 in the world this year with her swim. This is her second time under 2:07 ever, and she’s right on her lifetime best of 2:06.78 from 2019 Worlds.

Richard Bohus broke 54 in the 100 back, leading at 53.89, which is just two-tenths off of his lifetime best. Benedek Kovacs was second in a lifetime best 54.12, not far behind. Katalin Burian challenged the minute mark on the women’s side, going 1:00.02 to just miss her best by .01.

OTHER TOP SWIMS