Milak Looking For 1Fly/2Free Double In Debrecen

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims Highlights:

Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu earned two top seeds this morning in Debrecen, including the women’s 100m fly and 200m free.

In the first event Hosszu established herself as the leader in 1 of 2 sub-1:00 times of the field, clocking 59.51 to Liliana Szilagyi‘s 59.65. Zsuzsanna Jakabos is right in the mix with her mark of 1:00.22.

In the 2free, Hosszu set herself apart from the field by over 3 seconds, clocking 1:58.30. The next closest competitor is teenager Ajna Kesely, who notched 2:01.32 to try to keep pace on tonight’s final.

The men’s 100m fly is another marquee event for the final night of competition, with Adam Telegdy in the pole position with a morning effort of 52.60, while Kristof Milak, the national record holder in this event, lurks in the field with his morning mark of 52.73.

Also in the mix for tonight’s main event are Olympians Laszlo Cseh and Tamas Kendersi, who took the 5th and 7th seed in respective marks of 53.39 and 53.78.

Milak was back in action shortly after to take the top spot in the men’s 200m free in 1:50.59. Last night’s 100m free national record-setter Nandor Nemeth will try to hunt him down tonight, sitting 3rd in 1:51.27.