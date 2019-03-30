Ray Looze Gives 3 Minute Recap on IU’s 3 Day 3 National Titles (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Reported by Jared Anderson.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida -42.80

Top 8 Finishers:

Vini Lanza, Indiana – 44.37 Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.46 Miles Smachlo, Michigan – 44.84 Maxime Rooney, Florida – 44.99 Camden Murphy, Georgia – 45.03 Zheng Quah, Cal – 45.06 Ryan Hoffer, Cal – 45.14 Chatham Dobbs, Arizona – 45.39

A thriller of an A final went right down to the wire, with no clear leader until the final touch. He didn’t lead for much of the race at all, but Indiana’s Vini Lanza roared back to go 44.37 and win the event. That makes him the #7 performer of all-time.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 8 Finishers:

Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85 Carsten Vissering, USC – 50.30 Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.52 Reece Whitley, Cal – 51.11 Zane Backes, Indiana – 51.35 Caio Pumpitis, Georgia Tech – 51.38 Evgenii Somov, Louisville – 51.77 Jordan O’Brien, Missouri – 52.11

It was the three-man breaststroke race we’d all been waiting for, and it didn’t disappoint. USC’s Carsten Vissering led early, but Indiana’s Ian Finnerty charged back late to repeat as 100 breast champ. Finnerty didn’t quite better his 49.6 American record, but did shatter the pool record (Kevin Cordes’ 50.04, formerly an American record) and hit just the second swim ever under 50 seconds.

3-METER DIVING – FINALS

Top 8 Finishers:

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana – 461.65 Briadam Herrera, Miami – 432.75 Grayson Campbell, Texas – 415.75 Colin Zeng, Tennessee – 400.00 Jonathan Suckow, Columbia – 396.55 Noah Vigran, Stanford – 372.10 Jordan Windle, Texas – 359.65 Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 351.60

Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco had a massive finals showing, blowing out the 3-meter dive field by almost 30 points. Capobianco was just 8th last year, though he was running pretty good in qualifying. He also struggled yesterday with a 24th-place finish, but redeemed himself with his first-ever NCAA title tonight.