Durden Gives 5+ Minutes of Coaches Perspective on Carr Re-Swim (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
In what has already been a meet of extraordinary events, a failure to remove the backstroke wedge mid-race gave California sophomore Daniel Carr a re-swim opportunity in the 100 backstroke that carries serious consequences in the team race.
