Dean Farris on Swimming 100 Back: “I guess now it looks like a smart move” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Reported by Jared Anderson.

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

2018 Champion: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.58

Top 8 Finishers:

Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66 Coleman Stewart, NC State – 43.98 Mark Nikolaev, Grand Canyon – 44.33 John Shebat, Texas – 44.71 Ryan Harty, Texas – 45.05 Nicolas Albiero, Louisville – 45.08 Daniel Carr, Cal – 45.21 Javier Acevedo, Georgia – 45.24

It was a thriller of a 100 backstroke, with Harvard’s Dean Farris and NC State’s Coleman Stewart becoming the second and third men ever under 44 seconds. Farris went out like a rocket, and though Stewart closed hard on the last 50 (and the last kickout in particular), Farris held on for the win in 43.66. That’s shockingly just two tenths off the American record set by Ryan Murphy in 2016. Since that time, no one else has been within six tenths of that record.

Stewart closed in 22.60 to go 43.98. He becomes the third-fastest performer all-time in what’s been a stellar night for him. Stewart earned two NCAA runner-up honors tonight with a tough 100 fly/100 back combo.

Grand Canyons’ Mark Nikolaev went 44.33 and should move to #5 all-time in the event, leapfrogging Texas’s John Shebat, who was 44.35 two years ago but hasn’t bettered that time since. Shebat was fourth in this heat at 44.71 as the top four swimmers are among the six fastest ever to swim the event.

Texas went 5-6, with Ryan Harty taking the latter spot in 45.05. Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero also swam the 100 fly/100 back double that Stewart did, taking 9th in the fly and 6th in the back (45.08).

Cal’s Daniel Carr, who had to earn his spot in this heat through a re-swim after a start wedge was errantly left in his lane in prelims, was seventh in 45.21. Georgia’s Javier Acevedo rounded out the A heat in 45.24.