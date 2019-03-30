Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 M. NCAAs: Gaziev, DeVine Among 100FR Scratches For Day 4 Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are only a handful of scratches from the final prelims session of the men’s NCAA championships, most of them out of the 100 free, to gear up for relay qualifications.

28th-seeded Ruslan Gaziev of Ohio State is the highest seed to scratch. Individually, he went backwards in the 50 free (two tenths) and 200 free (one tenth), but has been pretty good on relays so far. He was 19.5/1:34.9 individually, but has split 18.9, 19.0 and 1:34.4 so far, all freestyle. He’ll try to help Ohio State hold the 8th seed in the 400 free relay this morning, fresh without an individual swim.

Also likely in that boat of saving up for 400 free relay: Harvard’s Raphael MarcouxStanford’s 400 IM champ Abrahm DeVineArizona State’s Grant House and Texas A&M’s Mike Thibert and Mark Theall.

There are no scratches out of the 200 back, 400 free relay or 1650 freestyle.

You can see full day 4 prelims heat sheets here

All scratches from day 4 prelims:

200 back:

  • none

100 free:

200 breast:

  • #37 Grant House, Arizona State
  • #43 Daniel Graber, NC State

200 fly:

  • #40 Mokhtar Al-Yamani, Michigan

400 free relay:

  • none

1650 free:

  • none

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!