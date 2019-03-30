Hear From Hyland & Hill, Newly-Minted Irish Record Holders

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27th – Sunday, March 31st
- National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM
- Qualification for World Championships, World Jr Championships, World University Games, European Jr Championships, European Youth Olympic Games, Para World Championships
- Swim Ireland Consideration Times for Competitions
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
The 2019 Irish Open Swimming Championships have two more finals sessions left, but we’ve already seen some record-breaking swims from the nation’s top athletes.
Just last night, both Brendan Hyland and Danielle Hill notched new lifetime bests and national standards in the 200m fly and 50m back events, respectively. We’ll see what happens in Dublin with World Championships-qualifications still on the line, but in the meantime, hear from some of the winners on what keeps them motivated during this stressful 5-day affair.
Missed last night's action at #IOSC19? We spoke to some of our Record Breakers after their swims, watch now ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vhGr7VtUls
— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) March 30, 2019
Leave a Reply