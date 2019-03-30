Hear From Hyland & Hill, Newly-Minted Irish Record Holders

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Irish Open Swimming Championships have two more finals sessions left, but we’ve already seen some record-breaking swims from the nation’s top athletes.

Just last night, both Brendan Hyland and Danielle Hill notched new lifetime bests and national standards in the 200m fly and 50m back events, respectively. We’ll see what happens in Dublin with World Championships-qualifications still on the line, but in the meantime, hear from some of the winners on what keeps them motivated during this stressful 5-day affair.