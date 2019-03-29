Hyland Hits New Irish National Record En Route to 200 Fly Gold

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Highlights

Following up on teammate Darragh Greene‘s new Irish National Record in the men’s 200m breaststroke from last night, 24-year-old National Centre Dublin athlete Brendan Hyland notched a new national standard of his own.

While competing on night 3 of the Irish Open Swimming Championships, Hyland clocked a winning 200m fly time of 1:57.21, remarkably earning his 8th consecutive Irish National title in the event. His gold medal-garnering effort this evening checks in as a lifetime best for Hyland, overtaking his previous career-fastest mark of 1:57.38 notched at the European Championships in 2018 for 10th place overall.

Hyland’s time tonight places him just out side the top 15 performances in the world so far this season.

Of his protege’s swim, National Performance Director Jon Rudd stated, “Brendan will be the first to admit that he had a rough heat swim this morning, so it’s a testament to his character that he could come back tonight and break the Irish Senior Record with a lifetime best performance.

“We’ll see Brendan back at the end of the week in the 100 where he will be looking to help us qualify our 400m medley relay for this summer’s World Championships and hopefully quality himself for the individual event, too.”

A women’s National Record bit the dust tonight as well, with Danielle Hill lowering her own previous mark of 28.72 that’s been on the books since 2017. En route to the top of the podium tonight, 19-year-old Hill sliced off .08 to enter a new national standard of 28.64.

An Irish Junior Record also went down in Dublin tonight, courtesy of Lisburn’s Daniel Wiffen. He busted out a new lifetime best of 8:16.79, clearing the European Junior Championships and World Junior Championships time standard in the process. Wiffen’s effort surpassed the previous Junior Record of 8:19.15 by over 2 seconds.

Finally, Calum Bain earned a new meet record by taking the men’s 50m free in 22.58.

Consideration Times Achieved

(Team Selections will be made at a later date)

LEN European Junior Swimming Championships, Kazan, Russia, 3rd – 7th July

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Uiseann Cooke (100m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Alfie Kelly (400m IM) Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle)

FINA World Swimming Championships (50m), Gwangju, Korea, 22nd – 28th July

Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), 4x100m Freestyle Relay

IOC European Youth Olympic Festival, Baku, Azerbaijan, 22nd – 28th July

Molly Mayne (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Ellie McKibbin (100m Freestyle)

IPC World Para Swimming Championships, TBC, 29th July – 3rd August

Sean O’Riordan (400m Freestyle), Patrick Flanagan (400m Freestyle), Barry McClements (400m Freestyle) Ailbhe Kelly (400m Freestyle) Nicole Turner (100m Breaststroke), Ellen Keane (100m Breaststroke)

FINA World Junior Championships, Budapest, Hungary, 20th – 25th August

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Alfie Kelly (400m IM), Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle)