Richard Poplawski Downs 400 IM NAG at Indy Sectionals

2019 INDIANAPOLIS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 28-31, 2019

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

LCM (50m course)

Live Stream (FREE)

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 Speedo Sectionals at Indianapolis”

Live Results

12 year-old Richard Poplawski of Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey, popped a 4:42.54 in this morning’s prelims session of the Indianapolis Sectionals, taking down the 400 IM (LCM) national age group record previously set by Joshua Zuchowski in 2017.

You can compare the splits between Poplawksi’s swim this morning and the previous record.

Poplawski 19 Zuchowkski 17 1:04.93 1:05.27 1:12.48 1:12.69 1:19.42 1:22.17 1:05.71 1:04.96 4:42.54 4:45.09

Poplawski knocked over 2.5 seconds off the previous record, making up most of the difference on the breaststroke leg. His time this morning was also a 17.5s improvement over his previous-best time of 5:00.24, from last summer. He was seeded with a yards time of 4:13.68 and ended up finishing 25th in this morning’s prelims.

Scarlet Aquatics coach Mohamed Abdelaal told SwimSwam that, “Richard is an excellent racer with 4 technically sound and improving strokes, and he has great role models with in the program to look up to.”

Poplawski has also competed in the 200 back and 200 breast this week, finishing 30th in the latter event, and is also slated to competed in the 200 IM on Sunday.