Joshua Zuchowski Breaks 400 Meter IM NAG Record by 6 Seconds

  March 10th, 2017

The youngest competitor in the 400 meter IM field (long course) at the 2017 Southern Zone Sectional Championships in Plantation, Florida swam a 4:45.09 in prelims on Friday morning to break the 11-12 National Age Group Record.

Joshua Zuchowski, coached by his father Jonathan at Flood Aquatics, was the 8th-fastest swimmer in prelims (though he’s scratched the final). His swim took almost 6 full seconds from the old National Age Group Record of 4:51.03 set by Destin Lasco in 2014.

Comparative splits:

Zuchowski ’17 Lasco ’14
New Record Old Record
1:05.27 1:07.64
1:12.69 1:13.03
1:22.17 1:26.62
1:04.96 1:03.74
4:45.09 4:51.03

Zuchowski also swam 29.14 in the 50 back prelims on Friday, which ranks him as the 13th-best in the history of that event. Ronald Dalmacio has the best 50 back ever at 27.88.

3 Comments on "Joshua Zuchowski Breaks 400 Meter IM NAG Record by 6 Seconds"

Pam Dean

Awesome!!!!! Way to go Josh!!!

1 hour 28 minutes ago
Swammer181

crazy fast for a 12yr old, congrats

1 hour 7 minutes ago
Teamwiess

Very impressive that he outsplit Lasco on the backstroke leg.

1 hour 4 minutes ago
