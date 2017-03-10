The youngest competitor in the 400 meter IM field (long course) at the 2017 Southern Zone Sectional Championships in Plantation, Florida swam a 4:45.09 in prelims on Friday morning to break the 11-12 National Age Group Record.
Joshua Zuchowski, coached by his father Jonathan at Flood Aquatics, was the 8th-fastest swimmer in prelims (though he’s scratched the final). His swim took almost 6 full seconds from the old National Age Group Record of 4:51.03 set by Destin Lasco in 2014.
Comparative splits:
|Zuchowski ’17
|Lasco ’14
|New Record
|Old Record
|1:05.27
|1:07.64
|1:12.69
|1:13.03
|1:22.17
|1:26.62
|1:04.96
|1:03.74
|4:45.09
|4:51.03
Zuchowski also swam 29.14 in the 50 back prelims on Friday, which ranks him as the 13th-best in the history of that event. Ronald Dalmacio has the best 50 back ever at 27.88.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Joshua Zuchowski Breaks 400 Meter IM NAG Record by 6 Seconds"
Awesome!!!!! Way to go Josh!!!
crazy fast for a 12yr old, congrats
Very impressive that he outsplit Lasco on the backstroke leg.