Joshua Zuchowski Breaks 400 Meter IM NAG Record by 6 Seconds

The youngest competitor in the 400 meter IM field (long course) at the 2017 Southern Zone Sectional Championships in Plantation, Florida swam a 4:45.09 in prelims on Friday morning to break the 11-12 National Age Group Record.

Joshua Zuchowski, coached by his father Jonathan at Flood Aquatics, was the 8th-fastest swimmer in prelims (though he’s scratched the final). His swim took almost 6 full seconds from the old National Age Group Record of 4:51.03 set by Destin Lasco in 2014.

Comparative splits:

Zuchowski ’17 Lasco ’14 New Record Old Record 1:05.27 1:07.64 1:12.69 1:13.03 1:22.17 1:26.62 1:04.96 1:03.74 4:45.09 4:51.03

Zuchowski also swam 29.14 in the 50 back prelims on Friday, which ranks him as the 13th-best in the history of that event. Ronald Dalmacio has the best 50 back ever at 27.88.