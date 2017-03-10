MP Brand Expands Swimwear Line to Swim Teams

Building on the MP brand of competitive swim gear and training equipment they created together, Michael Phelps, the most decorated swimmer of all-time, and Aqua Sphere, the premier swimming equipment manufacturer for fitness swimming and triathlons, have expanded the MP brand offering with technologically advanced, performance enhancing racing and training suits to the next generation of competitive swimmers.
“A suit isn’t going to make you a champion in and of itself, but when you race in a suit that is designed for optimum performance and makes you feel faster and stronger, that can be a competitive edge that makes a difference. I hope that wearing MP Team suits will give these up and coming competitive swimmers that extra boost of confidence and motivation to work hard for their team and for themselves, to really go after their dreams”
The MP Team line of suits, a complementary extension of the existing array of MP elite goggles, suits and training gear, aligns with Phelps’ mission to change the sport of swimming by offering high-quality products that help swimmers reach peak performance.
All of the swimsuits are made from durable, chlorine- and sun-resistant Aqua Infinity fabric:
- Made in Italy
- 100% polyester (53% polyester/47% PBT)
- UPF 50+
- Fabric elasticity remains for 200+ hours of pool life
The MP Team line comes in a variety of athletic cuts for men and women – briefs, jammers, and various strap and back options for women. The suits are offered in a variety of best-selling team colors: in solid and splice patterns as well as unique prints inspired by Phelps’ new home in Arizona. Learn more about the features and designs of the MP Team line at www.michaelphelps.com.
About MP
Launched in the spring of 2015, MP designed by Aqua Sphere is a shared vision to develop innovative products that are inclusive and accessible to a broader range of swimmers across the full swimming lifecycle. Combining Aqua Sphere’s global product design expertise and distribution with Michael Phelps’ and Bob Bowman’s experiences at the highest levels of swim performance, the MP brand features technical swim products leveraging proprietary technologies and performance enhancing designs. For more information, visit www.michaelphelps.com .
About Aqua Sphere
Established in Genoa, Italy, in 1998, Aqua Sphere is the premier swimming equipment manufacturer for fitness and recreational swimming, aquatic exercise and triathlons. With the launch of its cutting-edge Seal Mask—the world’s first swim mask, the company set the industry standard and today continues to innovate with a complete range of premium products, including eye protection, swimwear, triathlon wetsuits, footwear, and swim fitness and training accessories. The designs have gained the respect and loyal following of many celebrities and notable athletes, including the world’s most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, with whom Aqua Sphere has launched MP, a global brand of performance swimwear. Alongside its parent company Aqua Lung and supported by an international distribution network, Aqua Sphere has grown into a worldwide enterprise representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise, with a global footprint in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.AquaSphereSwim.com or http://www.Facebook.com/AquaSphereSwim.
Swimming news release is courtesy of MP, a SwimSwam partner.
