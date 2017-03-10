MP Brand Expands Swimwear Line to Swim Teams

Building on the MP brand of competitive swim gear and training equipment they created together, Michael Phelps, the most decorated swimmer of all-time, and Aqua Sphere, the premier swimming equipment manufacturer for fitness swimming and triathlons, have expanded the MP brand offering with technologically advanced, performance enhancing racing and training suits to the next generation of competitive swimmers.

“A suit isn’t going to make you a champion in and of itself, but when you race in a suit that is designed for optimum performance and makes you feel faster and stronger, that can be a competitive edge that makes a difference. I hope that wearing MP Team suits will give these up and coming competitive swimmers that extra boost of confidence and motivation to work hard for their team and for themselves, to really go after their dreams” — Michael Phelps

The MP Team line of suits, a complementary extension of the existing array of MP elite goggles, suits and training gear, aligns with Phelps’ mission to change the sport of swimming by offering high-quality products that help swimmers reach peak performance.

All of the swimsuits are made from durable, chlorine- and sun-resistant Aqua Infinity fabric: