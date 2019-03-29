Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw yet another exciting session Friday morning, setting up for many exciting races tonight, as Cal put up the most swimmers into A finals, as they will look to pull even further ahead of the meet after the night. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the excitement from the second-to-last morning.

Starting (photo: Jack Spitser)

Pawel Sendyk and Zheng Quah (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jordan O’Brian (photo: Jack Spitser)

Paul DeLakis (photo: Jack Spitser)

Justin McArthur (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mr Piano

Good luck to all the athletes competing.

47 seconds ago

