Lanza Moves to #7 All Time, First IU Butterfly Title Since Spitz

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Indiana senior Vini Lanza fought off Coleman Stewart of NC State over the final 25 to win the 100 yard butterfly in 44.37, making Lanza the seventh-fastest performer in history. The win gives Lanza his third career NCAA title, including last night’s 400 medley relay, but this marks the first individual win of his career.

Cal’s Ryan Hoffer came off the blocks fast, blasting to a 20.59 first 50. Lanza, Stewart, and Hoffer’s Cal teammate Zheng Quah swam stroke for stroke over the third 25, but Lanza’s over-the-water speed and Stewart’s last wall carried the duo to a 1-2 finish. Stewart’s final time of 44.46 makes him the eighth fastest performer in history.

A list of the fastest performers of all time:

Rank Swimmer Time 1. Caeleb Dressel 42.80 2. Joseph Schooling 43.75 3. Tom Shields 43.84 4. Austin Staab 44.18 5. Marius Kusch 44.32 6. Jack Conger 44.35 7. Vini Lanza 44.37 8. Coleman Stewart 44.46

NOTE: Chad Le Clos swam a 44.25 in an exhibition swim in Connecticut in December 2016. However, this time is not listed in USA Swimimng’s database, and we are unable to confirm in that swim was officiated .

From a historical perspective, that swim gives the Hoosiers their first butterfly title since the legendary Mark Spitz back in 1972. Lanza has a great chance at doubling up tomorrow night as the top seed in the 200 yard butterfly.