2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Pick’em Update

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

The rules

Tonight saw three event winners picked by less than 50% of entries.

Abrahm DeVine of Stanford led the night off by defending his 400 IM title. This was correctly picked by 45% of entries. Sean Grieshop of Cal was a surprise to most – only 4% correctly picked him there. Michael Thomas of Cal (16%) and Brendan Casey of Virginia (14%) were 3rd and 4th.

Vini Lanza (73%) delivered on his favorite status in the 100 fly. Coleman Stewart of NC State (34%) was 2nd, Miles Smachlo of Michigan (21%) was 3rd, and Maxime Rooney of Florida (22%) was 4th.

Andrew Seliskar of Cal (33%) upset favored Townley Haas of Texas who was 4th (1%). Zach Apple of Indiana (2%) was 2nd, and Drew Kibler of Texas (32%) was 3rd.

Ian Finnerty of Indiana (93%) delivered as a strong favorite in the 100 breast. Carsten Vissering of USC (65%) was a popular choice for 2nd. Max McHugh of Minnesota (33%) was 3rd and Reece Whitley of Cal (29%) was 4th.

The 100 back proved that SwimSwam readers should put their money where their mouths are. Dean Farris of Harvard was correctly picked to win by only 11% of entries. Stewart (21%) was 2nd, Mark Nikolaev of Grand Canyon (17%) was 3rd, and John Shebat of Texas (8%) was 4th.

How Everyone Did

The daily winner was Msull282 with 74 points. Deany -y Vidi Vici was 2nd with 73. Rono was next with 69 followed by swimfan05 with 67.

The overall leader heading into day 4 is Dean-y Vidi Vici with 140. They are trailed by Msull282 with 139, thatonemoflo with 139, and rono with 138.

If you don’t see your entries in the tables below, you can check the spreadsheet to see how you’re doing so far.

Day 3 Standings

Entry Day 3 Points 1 Msull282 74 2 Dean-y Vidi Vici 73 3 rono 69 4 swimfan05 67 5 Urban Meyer 66 5 DMacNCheez 66 7 The Real Sam 65 7 GoCougs 65 9 swambar 64 9 TomatoPotatoNato 64 9 osd 64 9 ISU2004 64 9 therealdeahl 64 9 TheTroubleWithX 64 9 Woods 64

Overall Standings