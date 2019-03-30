Kate Douglass Puts Up 51.7 Fly, 53.1 Back Double in Ithaca

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS ITHACA

March 28-31, 2019

Ithaca, NY

SCY

The Chelsea Piers Athletic Club girls were on a tear tonight, led by Kate Douglass.

Douglass, who this morning shaved .09 from her best time in the 100 fly with a 51.86, skirted past that tonight. She won this race easily, going out in 23.96 and finished up with a 27.78 back half to clock a 51.74. 16-year-old Vanessa Chong of Laguardia Aquatic Club finished in 2nd with a 53.52, a 1.13-second drop from this morning. In the 100 back, Douglass was just off of her morning time, still grabbing the win at 53.14.

In the 200 free, CPAC went 1-2, with Bridget Semenuk dropping over a second from prelims to notch a 1:47.21 and knock off her teammate, Maxine Parker, who was 1:48.51. Another win for CPAC came in the women’s 500 free, as Elizabeth Boeckman was sub-4:50 at 4:49.88.

CPAC then put together the quickest 200 medley relay at 1:40.31, getting a 27.40 breast split from Douglass.

The sole event not won by a CPAC swimmer on the women’s side was the 100 breast, where AGUA’s Sophia Zhang topped the field at 1:00.73.

The 100 breast was one of the most exciting races on the men’s side. There, Laguardia’s Andy Lee battled with CPAC’s Connor Morikawa, with Lee getting the win at 54.57 ahead of Morikawa’s 54.93.

CPAC would get a win on the men’s side, though, thanks to 15-year-old Tyler Sicignano. In the 100 fly, Sicignano dropped 1.13 seconds from prelims to take the event in 48.78, denying Lee the double win. Lee settled for 2nd in 49.19.

Also getting wins on the men’s side were James Plage of Aquabears in the 500 free (4:26.36) and Timothy Park of New York Sharks in the 200 free (1:38.52). In the 200 medley relay, Woodbridge won in 1:21.92, getting a 22.70 lead-off from Arsenio Bustos.