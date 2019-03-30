2019 M. NCAA Championships: 3 More Texas Pool Records Fall, 3 Survive

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Yesterday, we took a look at the Texas pool records, which at a pool that has hosted as many big meets as this one has, are often current or former U.S. Open or American Records. You’ll remember that through yesterday’s events, every event that had been contested has led to a new pool record. That was not the case today, though. Here’s a look at the updated pool record board, followed by which records survived, and which ones haven’t. (The dash means there’s been no opportunity yet for that record to have been broken this week).
Texas Swim Center Records Through Day 3 (3/29)
|Old
|New
|50 Free
|Fred Bosquet
|18.75
|Ryan Hoffer
|18.58
|100 Free
|Tate Jackson
|41.06
|—
|200 Free
|Ricky Berens
|1:31.31
|Dean Farris
|1:29.15
|500 Free
|Clark Smith
|4:08.82
|Townley Haas
|4:08.19
|1000 Free
|Clark Smith
|8:33.93
|—
|1650 Free
|Connoer Jaeger
|14:29.27
|—
|100 Breast
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|Ian Finnerty
|49.85
|200 Breast
|Kevin Cordes
|1:48.66
|—
|100 Fly
|Joseph Schooling
|44.06
|Joseph Schooling
|44.06
|200 Fly
|Jack Conger
|1:39.17
|—
|100 Back
|Matt Grevers
|44.55
|Dean Farris
|43.66
|200 Back
|Ryan Murphy
|1:37.35
|—
|200 IM
|Marcin Cieslak
|1:40.08
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:38.14
|400 IM
|Chase Kalisz
|3:34.50
|Chase Kalisz
|3:34.50
|200 Medley Relay
|Cal
|1:22.83
|Alabama
|1:22.26
|400 Medley Relay
|Cal
|3:02.66
|Indiana
|2:59.70
|200 Free Relay
|Cal
|1:15.27
|Cal
|1:14.46
|400 Free Relay
|Auburn
|2:48.33
|—
|800 Free Relay
|Texas
|6:10..55
|Texas
|6:05.08
New Records Broken
- Indiana’s Ian Finnerty went 49.85 in the 100 breast tonight, breaking the previous pool record of 50.04 by Kevin Cordes that was the fastest time ever when Cordes swam it at the 2014 NCAA Championships.
- The 100 back pool record survived only one day. Dean Farris shattered it with a 43.66 one day after Coleman Stewart broke it leading off NC State’s 400 medley relay in prelims.
- Alabama won the 200 medley relay with a 1:22.26 tonight, using Zane Waddell, Laurent Bams, Knox Auerbach, and Robert Howard. The previous pool record, a 1:22.83 by Cal at the 2014 NCAAs, was at that time the American Record. We correctly predicted yesterday that this would go down today.
Records Which Survived
- Chase Kalisz set the US Open Record here at the 2014 NCAA Championships with a 3:34.50. The fastest time today in the 400 IM was a 3:36.41.
- Surprisingly, no one cracked 1:30 in the 200 free tonight, much less threatened Farris’s 1:29.15 from two nights ago, when swam the fastest 200 free ever leading off Harvard’s 800 free relay.
- In the 100 fly, Joe Schooling went 44.06 here at the 2017 Big 12 Championships, which at that point was the 3rd-fastest swim ever. No one was under 44.37 today.
Of the remaining pool records, here our quick take on how likely they are to fall tomorrow:
- 100 free – possibly, although Tate Jackson is the only man in the field who’s been this fast.
- 1000 free – not contested (although theoretically it could go down as opening split of the 1650)
- 1650 free – maybe, only Bobby finke has been faster this year, and no returners were faster at last year’s meet.
- 200 breast – maybe, although no one here has been within a second of that.
- 200 fly – likely, the returning champion Andreas Vazaois, was faster last year.
- 400 free relay – cya!
