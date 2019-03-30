2019 M. NCAA Championships: 3 More Texas Pool Records Fall, 3 Survive

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Yesterday, we took a look at the Texas pool records, which at a pool that has hosted as many big meets as this one has, are often current or former U.S. Open or American Records. You’ll remember that through yesterday’s events, every event that had been contested has led to a new pool record. That was not the case today, though. Here’s a look at the updated pool record board, followed by which records survived, and which ones haven’t. (The dash means there’s been no opportunity yet for that record to have been broken this week).

Texas Swim Center Records Through Day 3 (3/29)

Old New 50 Free Fred Bosquet 18.75 Ryan Hoffer 18.58 100 Free Tate Jackson 41.06 — 200 Free Ricky Berens 1:31.31 Dean Farris 1:29.15 500 Free Clark Smith 4:08.82 Townley Haas 4:08.19 1000 Free Clark Smith 8:33.93 — 1650 Free Connoer Jaeger 14:29.27 — 100 Breast Kevin Cordes 50.04 Ian Finnerty 49.85 200 Breast Kevin Cordes 1:48.66 — 100 Fly Joseph Schooling 44.06 Joseph Schooling 44.06 200 Fly Jack Conger 1:39.17 — 100 Back Matt Grevers 44.55 Dean Farris 43.66 200 Back Ryan Murphy 1:37.35 — 200 IM Marcin Cieslak 1:40.08 Andrew Seliskar 1:38.14 400 IM Chase Kalisz 3:34.50 Chase Kalisz 3:34.50 200 Medley Relay Cal 1:22.83 Alabama 1:22.26 400 Medley Relay Cal 3:02.66 Indiana 2:59.70 200 Free Relay Cal 1:15.27 Cal 1:14.46 400 Free Relay Auburn 2:48.33 — 800 Free Relay Texas 6:10..55 Texas 6:05.08

New Records Broken

Records Which Survived

Chase Kalisz set the US Open Record here at the 2014 NCAA Championships with a 3:34.50. The fastest time today in the 400 IM was a 3:36.41.

set the US Open Record here at the 2014 NCAA Championships with a 3:34.50. The fastest time today in the 400 IM was a 3:36.41. Surprisingly, no one cracked 1:30 in the 200 free tonight, much less threatened Farris’s 1:29.15 from two nights ago, when swam the fastest 200 free ever leading off Harvard’s 800 free relay.

In the 100 fly, Joe Schooling went 44.06 here at the 2017 Big 12 Championships, which at that point was the 3rd-fastest swim ever. No one was under 44.37 today.

Of the remaining pool records, here our quick take on how likely they are to fall tomorrow: