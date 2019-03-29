2019 M. NCAA Champs Day 2: Texas Pool Records Continue to Fall

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Any time a pool gets to host a NCAA Championships, you can expect that the pool record board is going to look at least a little different once the meet is over than it did the week before. But when it’s a pool as legendary as the Texas Swim Center, some of those pool records are probably going to be some swims that were pretty amazing at the time they were done.
Through the first two days of the 2019 championships, the competitors have taken every pool they’ve had a chance to, representing 8 out of the 19 total pool records. Here’s a chart of the pool records coming into this week, along with the new records that have been set. Note that some were broke in prelims and finals, but we’re only showing the faster time. The dash means there’s been no opportunity yet for that record to have been broken this week.
|Old
|New
|50 Free
|Fred Bosquet
|18.75
|Ryan Hoffer
|18.58
|100 Free
|Tate Jackson
|41.06
|—
|200 Free
|Ricky Berens
|1:31.31
|Dean Farris
|1:29.15r
|500 Free
|Clark Smith
|4:08.82
|Townley Haas
|4:08.19
|1000 Free
|Clark Smith
|8:33.93
|—
|1650 Free
|Connoer Jaeger
|14:29.27
|—
|100 Breast
|Kevin Cordes
|50.04
|—
|200 Breast
|Kevin Cordes
|1:48.66
|—
|100 Fly
|Joseph Schooling
|44.06
|—
|200 Fly
|Jack Conger
|1:39.17
|—
|100 Back
|Matt Grevers
|44.55
|Coleman Stewart
|44.32r
|200 Back
|Ryan Murphy
|1:37.35
|—
|200 IM
|Marcin Cieslak
|1:40.58
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:38.14
|400 IM
|Chase Kalisz
|3:34.50
|—
|200 Medley Relay
|Cal
|1:22.83
|—
|400 Medley Relay
|Cal
|3:02.66
|Indiana
|2:59.70
|200 Free Relay
|Cal
|1:15.27
|Cal
|1:14.46
|400 Free Relay
|Auburn
|2:48.33
|—
|800 Free Relay
|Texas
|6:10.55
|Texas
|6:05.08
Like we said, some of those pool records that’ve been knocked down the last two days were really big swims for their, including several American and/or US Open Records. Here’s what we’ve found:
- Berens’ set the 200 free American Record here as the opening split of a 500 at the 2013 American Short Course Championships.
- Matt Grevers set the 100 back U.S. Open Record at 44.55 at the 2012 USA Winter Nationals.
- The 200 medley was an American Record by Cal at the 2014 NCAA Championships.
- That 800 free relay was the fastest swim ever when the Longhorns went 6:10.55 at the 2008 Big 12 Championships. (No link, as that was before SwimSwam existed).
Of the remaining pool records, here our quick take on how likely they are to fall the next two days:
- 100 free – possibly, although Tate Jackson is the only man in the field who’s been this fast.
- 1000 free – not contested (although theoretically it could go down as opening split of the 1650)
- 1650 free – maybe, only Bobby finke has been faster this year, and no returners were faster at last year’s meet.
- 100 breast – Ian Finnerty was faster last year, so call that somewhere possibly and likely
- 200 breast – maybe, although no one here has been within a second of that.
- 200 fly – likely, the returning champion Andreas Vazaois, was faster last year.
- 400 IM – maybe, but no one has been within 5 seconds of that time this year and it’s faster than last year’s winning time.
- 200 medley relay – cya!
- 400 free relay – cya!
