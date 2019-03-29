2019 M. NCAA Champs Day 2: Texas Pool Records Continue to Fall

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Any time a pool gets to host a NCAA Championships, you can expect that the pool record board is going to look at least a little different once the meet is over than it did the week before. But when it’s a pool as legendary as the Texas Swim Center, some of those pool records are probably going to be some swims that were pretty amazing at the time they were done.

Through the first two days of the 2019 championships, the competitors have taken every pool they’ve had a chance to, representing 8 out of the 19 total pool records. Here’s a chart of the pool records coming into this week, along with the new records that have been set. Note that some were broke in prelims and finals, but we’re only showing the faster time. The dash means there’s been no opportunity yet for that record to have been broken this week.

Old New 50 Free Fred Bosquet 18.75 Ryan Hoffer 18.58 100 Free Tate Jackson 41.06 — 200 Free Ricky Berens 1:31.31 Dean Farris 1:29.15r 500 Free Clark Smith 4:08.82 Townley Haas 4:08.19 1000 Free Clark Smith 8:33.93 — 1650 Free Connoer Jaeger 14:29.27 — 100 Breast Kevin Cordes 50.04 — 200 Breast Kevin Cordes 1:48.66 — 100 Fly Joseph Schooling 44.06 — 200 Fly Jack Conger 1:39.17 — 100 Back Matt Grevers 44.55 Coleman Stewart 44.32r 200 Back Ryan Murphy 1:37.35 — 200 IM Marcin Cieslak 1:40.58 Andrew Seliskar 1:38.14 400 IM Chase Kalisz 3:34.50 — 200 Medley Relay Cal 1:22.83 — 400 Medley Relay Cal 3:02.66 Indiana 2:59.70 200 Free Relay Cal 1:15.27 Cal 1:14.46 400 Free Relay Auburn 2:48.33 — 800 Free Relay Texas 6:10.55 Texas 6:05.08

Like we said, some of those pool records that’ve been knocked down the last two days were really big swims for their, including several American and/or US Open Records. Here’s what we’ve found:

Berens’ set the 200 free American Record here as the opening split of a 500 at the 2013 American Short Course Championships.

Matt Grevers set the 100 back U.S. Open Record at 44.55 at the 2012 USA Winter Nationals.

set the 100 back U.S. Open Record at 44.55 at the 2012 USA Winter Nationals. The 200 medley was an American Record by Cal at the 2014 NCAA Championships.

That 800 free relay was the fastest swim ever when the Longhorns went 6:10.55 at the 2008 Big 12 Championships. (No link, as that was before SwimSwam existed).

Of the remaining pool records, here our quick take on how likely they are to fall the next two days: