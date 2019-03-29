The FISH Sweep Distance Events on Night 1 of Buffalo Speedo Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectional Championships – Buffalo

March 28th-31st, 2019

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY

Long Course (50m), Prelims-Finals

Live Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2019 Speedo LC Sectional Championship’

The 2019 Speedo Sectional stop in Buffalo featured the timed finals of the women’s 1500 meter free, the men’s 800 meter free, as well as the men’s and women’s 800 free relay.

Madelyn Donohoe from The FISH Swim Club kicked off the meet with a commanding victory in the women’s 1500, clocking a 17:04.37 for the win. That time was well ahead of Radnor Aquatic Club’s Anna Kalandadze‘s runner-up time of 17:18.42.

The men’s 800 freestyle saw a tight race between The FISH’s Sam O’Brien and Cougar Aquatic Team’s Patrick Flint. O’Brien lead the way for the majority of the race, but at the 750 mark, Flint took over with a blazing 29.93 split. As the two headed into the final meters, it was O’Brien who netted the win – posting a final time of 8:44.02 to Flint’s 8:45.26.

Donohoe and the rest of The FISH’s women’s 800 free relay squad, including Lilly Cleal, Grace Curtrell, and Allison Martin, combined for a final time of 8:41.87. They finished comfortably in front of the Radnor Aquatic Club quartet of Kalandadze, Noami Furman, Grace Myers and Louise Hay, who touched the wall at 8:45.78.

On the men’s side, the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas team of Kaleb Hotaling, James Jordan, Theodore Bearor and Scott Ward dominated the 800 free relay field, taking the victory in a time of 8:05.76. Star Swimming’s Graeme Staples, Joshua Stegner, Joseph Blake and Owen Matteson picked up second with their combined time of 8:15.76, almost 10 seconds behind the Piranhas.

Top 5 Team Scores after Night One:

Girls:

The FISH – 112 Radnor Aquatic Club – 62 T-Westchester Aquatic Club/Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 47 – Cape Cod Swim Club – 45

Boys: