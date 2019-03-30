2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Cal inched closer to ending Texas’s title run tonight. Cal own a 43 point lead and are seeded to score 28 more swimming points than Texas tomorrow. Texas can close that seeded points gap tomorrow with diving – they’ve scored 27 and 28 on the two boards so far- but the 43 point lead will be a significant hurdle.

There’s another trend pointing Cal’s way: Cal have out gained Texas vs the psych sheet in swimming points each of the last two days. Cal picked up 61 points over seed today. Texas gained 54. A net of +7 for Cal. Yesterday Cal were +43 by that metric. To win Texas will have to be around +40 tomorrow – not an impossible task, but not in line with what we’ve seen so far at this meet.

Cal have quite a few high seeds tomorrow which will make gaining points vs seed a bit more difficult, but clear pick up opportunities exist. Ryan Hoffer , the 50 free champion, is seeded 24th in the 100. 500 free runner up Sean Grieshop is seeded 13th in the mile. Trenton Julian who went the 4th fastest 500 time at the meet in a B final is 18th in the 200 fly. None of those are guarantees of big points, but with 160 seeded points, Cal aren’t even close to maxed out.

Indiana gained the most points from their morning seeds tonight. The Hoosiers picked up 13.5 points tonight. Next best was Florida with a gain of 12.5.

It’s unlikely we will see any movement in the top 4 tomorrow. If Florida has a good day tomorrow they could catch Louisville for 5th, but Florida lost 22 points vs seed today and Louisville gained 19. If that repeats, Lousiville will be 5th easily.

Arizona dropped 12 points tonight from their morning seeds, the most of any team.

Day 3 Scoring Table

The day 4 psych projections do not account for diving

DAY 1 ACTUAL DAY 2 ACTUAL DAY 3 PSYCH DAY 3 SCORE PRELIMS Day 3 Actual Day 3 Swim Day 3 Dive Day 3 Prelims vs Finals Day 3 Swim Vs Psych DAY 4 PSYCH ACTUAL + REMAINING PSYCH California 32 180 99 162 160 160 0 -2 61 160 532 Texas 40 148 59 141 141 113 28 0 54 132 461 Indiana 30 125 109 109 122.5 102.5 20 13.5 -6.5 108 385.5 NC State 34 102 82 87 79 79 0 -8 -3 59 274 Louisville 26 45 59 72.5 78 78 0 5.5 19 70 219 Florida 28 48 82 47.5 60 60 0 12.5 -22 69 205 Alabama 0 60 65 54 50 50 0 -4 -15 43 153 Tennessee 0 30 50 57 52 26 26 -5 -24 42 124 Harvard 24 46 16 29 28 28 0 -1 12 18 116 Missouri 13 47 46 38.5 28 26 2 -10.5 -20 27 115 Michigan 6 24 95 23.5 32 32 0 8.5 -63 39 101 Florida St 0 37 30 29 29 29 0 0 -1 34 100 Virginia 22 16 28 44 40 40 0 -4 12 21 99 Ohio State 13 27 23 18 16 16 0 -2 -7 38 94 Southern Cali 0 32 27 41 43 43 0 2 16 17 92 Arizona 10 32 23 42 30 30 0 -12 7 16 88 Stanford 4 18 12 46 47 34 13 1 22 19 88 TA&M 8 46 14 20.5 17 7 10 -3.5 -7 14 85 Minnesota 0 29 16 20 16 16 0 -4 0 29.5 74.5 Georgia 0 21 26 22.5 25 25 0 2.5 -1 27.5 73.5 Arizona St 18 0 32 17 18.5 12.5 6 1.5 -19.5 14.5 51 Georgia Tech 2 13 6 16 14 14 0 -2 8 18 47 Purdue 0 17 11 20.5 21 12 9 0.5 1 0 38 Miami 0 13 0 15 17 0 17 2 0 0 30 South Carolina 0 13 20 5 5 1 4 0 -19 4 22 Virginia Tech 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 19 Penn 0 7 12 13 11 11 0 -2 -1 0 18 Duke 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16.5 16.5 Towson 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 1 2 14 16 Grand Canyon 0 0 17 14 16 16 0 2 -1 0 16 Notre Dame 0 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 -6 11 14 Kentucky 0 5 0 4 6 0 6 2 0 2 13 LSU 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 7 7 Missouri St. (M) 0 0 0 1.5 7 7 0 5.5 7 0 7 Auburn 0 0 13 4 6 6 0 2 -7 0 6 Princeton 0 0 0 4 6 6 0 2 6 0 6 Hawaii 0 0 6 9 3 3 0 -6 -3 0 3 Brigham Young 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Denver 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Event Scores

400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay California 47 32 20 15 12 0 34 Texas 0 0 48 6 29 28 30 Indiana 0 20 23.5 34 7 20 18 NC State 0 21 3 0 23 0 32 Louisville 3 9 13 12 13 0 28 Florida 13 15 9 0 9 0 14 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 26 26 Alabama 0 0 0 5 5 0 40 Stanford 25 0 0 9 0 13 0 Southern Cali 0 0 0 21 0 0 22 Virginia 21 4 0 0 3 0 12 Michigan 16 16 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 13 11 4 0 0 0 2 Florida St 0 5 0 0 0 0 24 Harvard 0 0 0 0 20 0 8 Missouri 0 0 11 11 0 2 4 Georgia 0 14 0 0 11 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 2 0 9 10 Arizona St 0 0 6.5 0 6 6 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 TA&M 0 0 1 0 0 10 6 Minnesota 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 Grand Canyon 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 13 1 0 0 Penn 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. (M) 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 Princeton 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 Auburn 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 Towson 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Current Scores

1. California: 372

2. Texas: 329

3. Indiana: 277.5

4. NC State: 215

5. Louisville: 149

6. Florida: 136

7. Alabama: 110

8. Harvard: 98

9. Missouri: 88

10. Tennessee: 82

11. Virginia: 78

12. Southern Cali: 75

13. Arizona: 72

14. TA&M: 71

15. Stanford: 69

16. Florida St: 66

17. Michigan: 62

18. Ohio State: 56

19. Georgia: 46

20. Minnesota: 45

21. Purdue: 38

22. Arizona St: 36.5

23. Miami: 30

24. Georgia Tech: 29

25. Penn: 18

26. South Carolina: 18

27. Duke: 17

28. Penn State: 17

29. Grand Canyon: 16

30. Columbia: 14

31. Kentucky: 11

32. LSU: 9

33. Missouri St. (M): 7

34. Princeton: 6

35. Auburn: 6

36. Virginia Tech: 6

37. Navy: 4

38. Hawaii: 3

39. Notre Dame: 3

40. Towson: 2

41. Denver: 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Seliskar, Andrew SR 40 200 IM 1 1:38.14 957 200 Free 1 1:30.14 945 Grieshop, Sean SO 34 500 Free 2 4:10.29 842 400 IM 2 3:37.03 823 Hoffer, Ryan SO 32 50 Free 1 18.63 916 100 Fly 7 45.14 824 Thomas, Mike SR 25 200 IM 9 1:42.34 775 400 IM 3 3:37.52 814 Sendyk, Pawel JR 24 50 Free 2 18.68 903 100 Fly 10 45.3 808 Julian, Trenton SO 23 500 Free 9 4:11.3 822 400 IM 5 3:39.83 770 Carr, Daniel SO 18 200 IM 11 1:42.42 772 100 Back 7 45.21 781 Whitley, Reece FR 15 200 IM 32 1:44.12 711 100 Breast 4 51.11 842 Quah, Zheng JR 13 200 IM 17 1:43.13 746 100 Fly 6 45.06 832 Jensen, Michael JR 8 50 Free 9 19.15 794 Norman, Nick SR 0 500 Free 18 4:14.82 757 Arvidsson, Karl JR 0 100 Breast 22 52.59 723 Sand, Carson SR 0 100 Breast 25 52.72 714 Mefford, Bryce SO 0 200 Free 17 1:33.06 782 100 Back 20 45.57 752 Callahan, Connor JR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 303.95 3 mtr Diving 36 296.65

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Haas, Townley SR 35 500 Free 1 4:08.19 886 200 Free 4 1:31.8 847 Shebat, John SR 31 200 IM 3 1:39.63 886 100 Back 4 44.71 822 Campbell, Grayson JR 28 1 mtr Diving 7 340.45 3 mtr Diving 3 415.75 Windle, Jordan SO 27 1 mtr Diving 4 387.1 3 mtr Diving 7 359.65 Kibler, Drew FR 24 50 Free 9 19.15 794 200 Free 3 1:31.76 849 Harty, Ryan JR 15 200 IM 16 1:43.82 721 100 Back 5 45.05 793 Jackson, Tate SR 12 50 Free 7 19.03 819 100 Fly 35 46.25 724 Newkirk, Jeff SR 12 200 Free 7 1:32.46 812 Scheinfeld, Charlie FR 6 100 Breast 11 52.05 764 Sannem, Jake SO 5 200 Free 12 1:32.56 807 Cornish, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 285.3 3 mtr Diving 23 328.25 Krueger, Daniel FR 0 50 Free 24 19.31 761 200 Free 18 1:33.29 771 Yeager, Chris SO 0 500 Free 45 4:21.57 646 Willenbring, Matthew FR 0 200 IM 29 1:43.94 717 200 Free 23 1:33.98 739 Vines, Braden FR 0 200 IM 31 1:44.00 715 400 IM 23 3:44.77 684 Holter, Max SR 0 100 Fly 30 46.16 732 Pomajevich, Sam SO 0 500 Free 33 4:17.61 710 200 Free 26 1:34.25 726 Katz, Austin SO 0 500 Free 24 4:16.06 736 100 Back 17 45.39 766 Zettle, Alex FR 0 500 Free 22 4:15.73 742 200 Free 43 1:37.75 570 Merritt, Reed JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 253.0

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lanza, Vini SR 35 200 IM 4 1:40.3 856 100 Fly 1 44.37 905 Finnerty, Ian SR 32 200 IM 7 1:42.84 756 100 Breast 1 49.85 966 Apple, Zach SR 31 50 Free 5 18.99 830 200 Free 2 1:31.55 861 Capobianco, Andrew SO 20 1 mtr Diving 24 291.55 3 mtr Diving 1 461.65 Connor, James SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 373.5 3 mtr Diving 19 342.65 Backes, Zane FR 14 100 Breast 5 51.35 821 Fantoni, Gabriel SO 7 100 Fly 43 46.74 684 100 Back 10 44.96 801 Samy, Mohamed JR 6.5 200 IM 28 1:43.89 719 200 Free 10 1:32.29 821 Blaskovic, Bruno SO 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761 100 Fly 20 45.86 757 Mathias, Van FR 0 200 IM 25 1:43.70 726 100 Fly 40 46.6 695 Brinegar, Michael FR 0 500 Free 26 4:16.46 729 Gould, Mory SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 300.1 3 mtr Diving 29 315.95 Calvillo, Mikey FR 0 500 Free 34 4:18.18 701 400 IM 32 3:46.67 652

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stewart, Coleman JR 34 100 Fly 2 44.46 895 100 Back 2 43.98 888 Vazaios, Andreas SR 21 200 IM 2 1:39.35 899 100 Back 13 45.4 766 Ress, Justin SR 13 50 Free 8 19.1 803 100 Back 15 45.66 746 Knowles, Eric SO 5 500 Free 12 4:14.22 768 400 IM 21 3:44.34 691 Korstanje, Nyls FR 5 50 Free 12 19.18 786 100 Fly 19 45.8 763 Hensley, Noah SR 3 100 Fly 14 45.7 771 100 Back 18 45.48 759 Molacek, Jacob SR 3 50 Free 21 19.3 761 200 Free 14 1:33.28 771 Bretscher, James SR 1 100 Fly 16 46.1 737 Kiesler, Gil SO 0 500 Free 39 4:19.23 684 McIntyre, Jack JR 0 500 Free 29 4:16.96 721 Graber, Daniel SR 0 100 Breast 40 54.08 617

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Albiero, Nicolas SO 22 100 Fly 9 45.14 824 100 Back 6 45.08 791 Harting, Zach SR 13 200 Free 6 1:32.24 823 Somov, Evgenii SO 12 100 Breast 7 51.77 786 Barna, Andrej JR 3 50 Free 14 19.3 761 Sos, Daniel SO 3 200 IM 21 1:43.39 736 400 IM 14 3:44.23 693 Piszczorowicz, Bart FR 0 200 Free 30 1:34.51 715 Sofianidis, Nikos SO 0 100 Back 26 46.0 721 Whyte, Mitchell FR 0 100 Back 19 45.55 754 Acosta, Marcelo SR 0 500 Free 23 4:15.87 739 200 Free 41 1:35.7 663

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Kieran FR 23 200 IM 8 1:44.23 707 400 IM 7 3:43.12 712 Rooney, Maxime JR 15 100 Fly 4 44.99 839 Baqlah, Khader JR 10 500 Free 16 4:20.50 663 200 Free 9 1:32.18 827 Stokowski, Kacper FR 9 100 Back 9 44.9 806 Freeman, Trey FR 2 500 Free 15 4:18.53 695 200 Free 29 1:34.47 717 Sanders, Grant JR 1 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695 400 IM 16 3:45.8 667 Beach, Clark SO 0 100 Back 27 46.2 706 Lebed, Alexander SR 0 200 IM 44 1:45.44 666 400 IM 27 3:45.83 666 Davis, Will FR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704 100 Fly 39 46.59 696 Guarente, Marco JR 0 100 Breast 29 52.93 699 Hillis, Dillon FR 0 200 IM 47 1:45.83 653 100 Breast 20 52.58 724 Main, Bayley SR 0 100 Back 23 45.9 728 Balogh, Brennan SR 0 100 Fly 44 46.96 666 100 Back 33 46.59 678 Finke, Bobby FR 0 500 Free 43 4:20.14 669 400 IM 25 3:45.4 674 Gezmis, Erge SO 0 100 Fly 47 47.92 588

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Howard, Robert SR 16 50 Free 3 18.8 873 200 Free 19 1:33.37 767 Waddell, Zane JR 5 50 Free 30 19.47 727 100 Back 12 45.14 786 Bams, Laurent SR 5 100 Breast 12 52.07 762 Disette, Sam SO 0 50 Free 33 19.52 717 Perera, Nicholas FR 0 200 IM 53 1:47.30 602 400 IM 28 3:46.06 663

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Farris, Dean JR 33 50 Free 6 19.02 821 100 Back 1 43.66 920 Novak, Brennan SR 11 500 Free 8 4:21.72 644 Marcoux, Raphael JR 0 50 Free 36 19.58 707 Gures, Umitcan FR 0 50 Free 41 19.88 649 100 Fly 21 45.89 755 Zarian, Michael SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683 400 IM 29 3:46.15 661 Houck, Logan SR 0 500 Free 44 4:21.46 648

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power O’Brien, Jordan SR 11 100 Breast 8 52.11 759 Schreuders, Mikel SR 11 50 Free 27 19.43 735 200 Free 8 1:32.75 797 Mankus, Luke SR 4 50 Free 13 19.2 782 100 Fly 38 46.49 704 Goodwin, Kyle SR 3 1 mtr Diving 16 276.95 3 mtr Diving 15 325.65 Lima, Giovanny JR 0 200 Free 24 1:34.05 735 Hicks, Caleb JR 0 50 Free 40 19.81 664 100 Breast 26 52.81 707 Kovac, Danny FR 0 200 IM 26 1:43.75 724 100 Fly 18 45.77 765 Hein, Daniel JR 0 100 Back 22 45.72 741 Alexander, Nick JR 0 200 IM 30 1:43.97 716 100 Back 28 46.21 705 Slaton, Micah JR 0 100 Fly 33 46.2 728 Dubois, Jack FR 0 500 Free 37 4:18.97 688 200 Free 39 1:35.29 681 Wielinski, Jacob SR 0 500 Free 40 4:19.34 682 400 IM 33 3:47.81 633 Dahlgren, Jack FR 0 500 Free 28 4:16.82 723 200 Free 21 1:33.68 752

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zeng, Zhipeng SR 35 1 mtr Diving 1 405.4 3 mtr Diving 4 400.0 Wade, Matthew FR 13 1 mtr Diving 15 304.85 3 mtr Diving 8 351.6 Dunphy, Matthew SR 0 100 Breast 20 52.58 724 Rice, Sam SR 0 500 Free 46 4:27.74 540 Hallam, William SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 288.2 3 mtr Diving 51 60.0 Garcia, Matthew JR 0 200 IM 51 1:46.77 621 100 Back 25 45.98 722 Houlie, Michael FR 0 100 Breast 23 52.64 720 Reilman, Joey SR 0 200 Free 20 1:33.49 761 100 Back 38 47.38 623 Decoursey, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 18 19.23 775

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casey, Brendan SR 19 500 Free 13 4:14.39 765 400 IM 4 3:38.43 796 Keblish, Bryce SR 4 100 Fly 13 45.52 788 Storch, Casey FR 4 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695 400 IM 13 3:43.03 713 Clark, Joe JR 3 100 Back 14 45.56 753 Schubert, Ted JR 2 200 IM 38 1:44.79 688 400 IM 15 3:44.89 682 Shelton, Ian JR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 254.35 3 mtr Diving 31 309.5 Magnan, Sam SR 0 500 Free 17 4:14.55 762 Baker, Ryan JR 0 50 Free 34 19.53 715 200 Free 31 1:34.55 713 Fong, Zach SR 0 100 Fly 21 45.89 755 Creedon, Walker FR 0 3 mtr Diving 48 254.5 Wozencraft, Cooper SO 0 200 Free 22 1:33.76 749 100 Back 37 47.26 631 Otto, Matthew SO 0 400 IM 24 3:45.25 676 Barnum, Keefer SO 0 100 Breast 30 53.03 692

Southern Cali

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vissering, Carsten SR 17 100 Breast 2 50.3 919 Koenigsperger, Mario JR 4 100 Breast 13 52.12 758 Johansson, Victor FR 0 500 Free 30 4:17.01 720 Mulcare, Patrick SR 0 100 Back 34 46.65 674 Grissom, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 26 19.4 743 Valente, Alex SR 0 100 Fly 45 47.02 662 Miljenic, Nikola SO 0 50 Free 29 19.45 731

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Fail, Brooks SO 16 500 Free 3 4:10.77 832 200 Free 32 1:34.67 708 Schlicht, David FR 15 200 IM 15 1:42.99 751 400 IM 6 3:41.77 735 Dobbs, Chatham SR 11 100 Fly 8 45.39 800 Iga, Jorge JR 4 200 Free 13 1:33.05 782 Anderson, Thomas JR 0 100 Back 24 45.95 724 Gurevich, Etay JR 0 200 IM 19 1:43.34 738 400 IM 18 3:43.34 708 Iida, Sam SO 0 200 IM 24 1:43.65 727 400 IM 22 3:44.75 684

TA&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Thornton, Sam SR 23 1 mtr Diving 3 390.5 3 mtr Diving 10 381.2 Theall, Mark SO 13 500 Free 7 4:16.05 736 200 Free 16 1:33.41 765 Casas, Shaine FR 4 200 IM 13 1:42.71 761 100 Fly 25 45.98 747 Mathews, Kurtis SO 3 1 mtr Diving 31 275.4 3 mtr Diving 14 326.8 Walker, Benjamin JR 0 400 IM 34 3:47.89 632 100 Breast 37 53.6 652 Koster, Adam JR 0 50 Free 32 19.49 725 Martinez, Angel SR 0 100 Fly 21 45.89 755 Thibert, Mike JR 0 50 Free 39 19.71 681

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power DeVine, Abrahm SR 34 200 IM 5 1:40.77 836 400 IM 1 3:36.41 836 Vigran, Noah FR 13 1 mtr Diving 29 276.65 3 mtr Diving 6 372.1 Poppe, Hank JR 9 100 Breast 9 51.93 773 Liang, Alex SO 5 200 IM 34 1:44.35 703 400 IM 12 3:42.87 716 Calloni, Johannes SO 0 500 Free 21 4:15.58 744 Casey, Conor FR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 297.7 3 mtr Diving 38 293.9 Murphy, James JR 0 500 Free 20 4:15.28 749 Hirschberger, Matthew SO 0 500 Free 36 4:18.6 694 Sweetser, True JR 0 500 Free 31 4:17.12 718 Anderson, Matt SR 0 100 Breast 18 52.49 730 Pastorek, Brennan SO 0 200 IM 46 1:45.68 658 100 Breast 27 52.84 705

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pisani, Will SR 6 50 Free 11 19.16 790 100 Fly 17 45.69 772 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa SR 5 50 Free 21 19.3 761 100 Fly 12 45.4 799 Davidson, Joshua SO 3 1 mtr Diving 14 307.15 3 mtr Diving 34 303.35 Alaniz, Griffin JR 0 50 Free 44 20.13 600 100 Back 34 46.65 674 Polianski, Max JR 0 200 IM 54 1:47.65 590 Muratovic, Emir SR 0 50 Free 27 19.43 735

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vargas Jacobo, Ricard SO 22 500 Free 4 4:12.21 805 400 IM 10 3:42.32 726 Smachlo, Miles JR 16 100 Fly 3 44.84 854 Cope, Tommy JR 9 200 IM 20 1:43.36 737 400 IM 9 3:40.09 765 Callan, Patrick FR 7 500 Free 10 4:13.27 785 200 Free 28 1:34.42 719 Borges, Gus SO 2 50 Free 15 19.32 757 Todd, Ross SO 0 1 mtr Diving 42 240.9 Babinet, Jeremy JR 0 100 Breast 17 52.39 738 Swanson, Charlie JR 0 200 IM 45 1:45.66 659 400 IM 20 3:43.61 704 Herremans, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 281.45 Al-Yamani, Mokhtar SR 0 200 Free 34 1:34.84 700 Montague, Jacob JR 0 200 IM 48 1:45.84 653 100 Breast 36 53.53 656 Auboeck, Felix JR 0 500 Free 35 4:18.4 697 200 Free 38 1:35.13 688 Chan, Will FR 0 100 Breast 39 53.9 630

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power DeLakis, Paul SO 14 200 IM 23 1:43.61 729 200 Free 5 1:32.01 836 Loy, Andrew JR 5 200 IM 14 1:42.87 755 200 Free 15 1:33.36 767 Siler, Jacob SO 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.4 3 mtr Diving 32 305.85 Painhas, Henrique SR 0 100 Fly 35 46.25 724 Canova, Joseph SO 0 3 mtr Diving 49 246.2 Fielding, Jacob FR 0 3 mtr Diving 22 330.1 Daniels-Freeman, Aaro SR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 275.7 Mathews, Jason FR 0 100 Breast 31 53.12 685 Lense, Noah JR 0 100 Fly 26 46.04 742 Law, Christopher SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 273.25 3 mtr Diving 33 305.15 Gaziev, Ruslan FR 0 50 Free 35 19.57 707 200 Free 35 1:34.92 697 Salazar, Michael SR 0 100 Fly 31 46.19 729

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Acevedo, Javier JR 16 200 IM 12 1:42.64 763 100 Back 8 45.24 778 Murphy, Camden SO 14 100 Fly 5 45.03 835 Higgins, Walker JR 14 500 Free 5 4:12.65 796 200 Free 40 1:35.33 679 Reed, Greg SO 0 500 Free 42 4:19.59 678 400 IM 36 3:50.76 581 Burns, Aidan SR 0 500 Free 41 4:19.53 679 400 IM 31 3:46.63 653 Miller, Kevin JR 0 500 Free 38 4:19.19 684 Forde, Clayton JR 0 400 IM 17 3:42.88 716 Abruzzo, Andrew FR 0 500 Free 32 4:17.37 714 400 IM 30 3:46.16 661 Guest, James SR 0 100 Breast 28 52.89 702

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Max FR 16 100 Breast 3 50.52 897 Becker, Bowe SR 15 50 Free 4 18.84 863 Moser, Jeremy JR 0 3 mtr Diving 27 319.45 Leblang, Alan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 272.2 3 mtr Diving 24 326.35 Yang, Nick SR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 254.15 3 mtr Diving 21 333.75

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Duncan, Greg SO 16 1 mtr Diving 10 343.85 3 mtr Diving 9 398.2 Pellini, Trent SO 2 100 Breast 15 52.24 749 Cifelli, Joe SR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95 3 mtr Diving 18 345.3 Bramley, Ben FR 0 3 mtr Diving 40 278.35

Arizona St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power House, Grant SO 6.5 200 IM 33 1:44.32 704 200 Free 10 1:32.29 821 Poti, Zachary JR 6 100 Back 11 45.12 788 Hoffer, David SR 5 3 mtr Diving 12 347.8 Selim, Youssef JR 1 1 mtr Diving 19 302.9 3 mtr Diving 16 304.2 Swift, Carter SO 0 50 Free 42 19.98 630

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Herrera, Briadam SR 30 1 mtr Diving 6 358.25 3 mtr Diving 2 432.75

Georgia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pumputis, Caio SO 26 200 IM 6 1:41.04 825 100 Breast 6 51.38 818 Correia, Rodrigo SR 1 100 Back 16 45.9 728 Casillas, Matthew SR 0 3 mtr Diving 35 302.6 Ferraro, Christian SO 0 100 Fly 27 46.07 739

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Andrew, Mark SR 18 200 IM 10 1:42.36 774 400 IM 8 3:43.76 701

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Minuth, Fynn SR 13 500 Free 6 4:12.72 795 Down-Jenkins, Anton FR 4 1 mtr Diving 40 246.9 3 mtr Diving 13 338.45 Goldfaden, Itay JR 1 100 Breast 16 52.54 727 Davila, Rafael SO 0 500 Free 25 4:16.3 732 Khoo, Lionel JR 0 100 Breast 18 52.49 730

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Nathaniel JR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 333.0 3 mtr Diving 39 289.85 Moretti, Evan SR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 340.25 3 mtr Diving 25 322.5 Williams, Miles JR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704 200 Free 37 1:35.00 693 St. George, Max SR 0 50 Free 46 20.32 561 100 Back 32 46.49 685

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Garcia Boissier, Hect SR 17 1 mtr Diving 2 399.3 3 mtr Diving 17 350.2 Crow, John SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 203.05 3 mtr Diving 50 241.45 Castano, Gabe SO 0 50 Free 17 19.21 779 Daly, Michael FR 0 400 IM 26 3:45.67 669

Grand Canyon

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nikolaev, Mark SR 16 100 Back 3 44.33 856 Antipov, Daniil SR 0 100 Fly 24 45.92 752

Columbia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Suckow, Jonathan SO 14 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95 3 mtr Diving 5 396.55

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zhang, Danny FR 6 3 mtr Diving 11 361.7 Masterton, Sebastian SR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 335.35 3 mtr Diving 26 319.7 Brown, Glen JR 0 200 IM 35 1:44.42 701 Amdor, Wyatt JR 0 100 Breast 35 53.5 659

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Juan JR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 362.2 3 mtr Diving 30 311.6 McClellan, Matthew SR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 280.1 3 mtr Diving 42 275.3 Luht, Karl JR 0 100 Back 21 45.7 743 Phillip, Matthew SR 0 3 mtr Diving 41 277.45

Missouri St. (M)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bish, Blair SR 7 100 Breast 10 51.95 771 Osvath, Artur SR 0 100 Breast 33 53.16 682

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Khosla, Raunak FR 6 200 IM 22 1:43.48 733 400 IM 11 3:42.57 721 Young, Colten SO 0 1 mtr Diving 39 250.05 3 mtr Diving 42 275.3

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grassi, Santiago JR 6 50 Free 19 19.24 775 100 Fly 11 45.35 804 Dannhauser, Josh SO 0 500 Free 27 4:16.78 724 Pruitt, Conner FR 0 1 mtr Diving 34 259.15 3 mtr Diving 28 317.25 Ballard, Foster SR 0 100 Fly 34 46.21 727 Rowe, Spencer SO 0 100 Breast 38 53.79 638 Brewer, Tommy SR 0 100 Breast 24 52.7 715 McCloskey, Liam SR 0 100 Fly 31 46.19 729

Virginia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stone, Lane SO 6 500 Free 11 4:14.00 772 200 Free 27 1:34.37 721 Zawadzki, Noah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 244.1 3 mtr Diving 45 266.0 Ivanov, Antani FR 0 100 Fly 29 46.15 733 Manoff, Blake FR 0 100 Fly 42 46.61 695 Tornqvist, Samuel SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683 100 Back 30 46.33 697 Schiesl, Ben SR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 304.2 3 mtr Diving 37 295.65 Szabo, Norbert SR 0 200 IM 27 1:43.88 719 200 Free 33 1:34.8 702

Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Buchter, Bradley JR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 314.9 3 mtr Diving 47 261.2 Hedrick, Jake SO 0 3 mtr Diving 46 264.05

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kokko, Olli JR 3 100 Breast 14 52.22 751 Aydin, Metin SR 0 200 IM 18 1:43.32 739 100 Back 29 46.24 703 Follows, Kane JR 0 200 IM 50 1:46.49 631 100 Back 36 46.87 659 Sandell, Johan SR 0 3 mtr Diving 20 339.0

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Yeadon, Zach SO 3 500 Free 14 4:14.84 757 Barta, Marci FR 0 200 IM 52 1:46.98 614 400 IM 35 3:48.65 618 Bottelberghe, Josh FR 0 100 Breast 41 54.27 604 Schultz, Aaron JR 0 200 IM 39 1:44.81 687 100 Fly 40 46.6 695

Towson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Saunderson, Jack SR 2 200 IM 42 1:44.97 682 100 Fly 15 46.02 744

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auchinachie, Cameron SO 1 50 Free 16 19.37 747 200 Free 25 1:34.24 727

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power O’Haimhirgin, Liam JR 0 50 Free 43 20.03 620 200 Free 42 1:37.02 604 Phillips, Austin SR 0 50 Free 31 19.48 725

West Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dixon, David SO 0 200 IM 49 1:45.93 650 100 Fly 46 47.03 661 Armstrong, Jake SR 0 100 Breast 34 53.23 677

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mao, MJ SO 0 100 Breast 32 53.15 683 Tysoe, Cam JR 0 100 Back 31 46.41 691

Pittsburgh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Helmbacher, Samy JR 0 200 IM 43 1:44.99 681 400 IM 19 3:43.51 705 Vera, Blaise SO 0 50 Free 25 19.35 751 100 Fly 28 46.09 738

Brigham Young

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sorenson, Payton SR 0 50 Free 20 19.28 765

East Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Santos, Gus JR 0 50 Free 45 20.18 590 100 Fly 37 46.41 711

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brenner, William SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 227.05

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abramowicz, Tazman FR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 235.5 3 mtr Diving 44 274.8

UCSB