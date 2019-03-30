2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Cal inched closer to ending Texas’s title run tonight. Cal own a 43 point lead and are seeded to score 28 more swimming points than Texas tomorrow. Texas can close that seeded points gap tomorrow with diving – they’ve scored 27 and 28 on the two boards so far- but the 43 point lead will be a significant hurdle.
There’s another trend pointing Cal’s way: Cal have out gained Texas vs the psych sheet in swimming points each of the last two days. Cal picked up 61 points over seed today. Texas gained 54. A net of +7 for Cal. Yesterday Cal were +43 by that metric. To win Texas will have to be around +40 tomorrow – not an impossible task, but not in line with what we’ve seen so far at this meet.
Cal have quite a few high seeds tomorrow which will make gaining points vs seed a bit more difficult, but clear pick up opportunities exist.
, the 50 free champion, is seeded 24th in the 100. 500 free runner up Ryan Hoffer is seeded 13th in the mile. Sean Grieshop Trenton Julian who went the 4th fastest 500 time at the meet in a B final is 18th in the 200 fly. None of those are guarantees of big points, but with 160 seeded points, Cal aren’t even close to maxed out.
Indiana gained the most points from their morning seeds tonight. The Hoosiers picked up 13.5 points tonight. Next best was Florida with a gain of 12.5.
It’s unlikely we will see any movement in the top 4 tomorrow. If Florida has a good day tomorrow they could catch Louisville for 5th, but Florida lost 22 points vs seed today and Louisville gained 19. If that repeats, Lousiville will be 5th easily.
Arizona dropped 12 points tonight from their morning seeds, the most of any team.
Day 3 Scoring Table
The day 4 psych projections do not account for diving
DAY 1 ACTUAL
DAY 2 ACTUAL
DAY 3 PSYCH
DAY 3 SCORE PRELIMS
Day 3 Actual
Day 3 Swim
Day 3 Dive
Day 3 Prelims vs Finals
Day 3 Swim Vs Psych
DAY 4 PSYCH
ACTUAL + REMAINING PSYCH
California
32
180
99
162
160
160
0
-2
61
160
532
Texas
40
148
59
141
141
113
28
0
54
132
461
Indiana
30
125
109
109
122.5
102.5
20
13.5
-6.5
108
385.5
NC State
34
102
82
87
79
79
0
-8
-3
59
274
Louisville
26
45
59
72.5
78
78
0
5.5
19
70
219
Florida
28
48
82
47.5
60
60
0
12.5
-22
69
205
Alabama
0
60
65
54
50
50
0
-4
-15
43
153
Tennessee
0
30
50
57
52
26
26
-5
-24
42
124
Harvard
24
46
16
29
28
28
0
-1
12
18
116
Missouri
13
47
46
38.5
28
26
2
-10.5
-20
27
115
Michigan
6
24
95
23.5
32
32
0
8.5
-63
39
101
Florida St
0
37
30
29
29
29
0
0
-1
34
100
Virginia
22
16
28
44
40
40
0
-4
12
21
99
Ohio State
13
27
23
18
16
16
0
-2
-7
38
94
Southern Cali
0
32
27
41
43
43
0
2
16
17
92
Arizona
10
32
23
42
30
30
0
-12
7
16
88
Stanford
4
18
12
46
47
34
13
1
22
19
88
TA&M
8
46
14
20.5
17
7
10
-3.5
-7
14
85
Minnesota
0
29
16
20
16
16
0
-4
0
29.5
74.5
Georgia
0
21
26
22.5
25
25
0
2.5
-1
27.5
73.5
Arizona St
18
0
32
17
18.5
12.5
6
1.5
-19.5
14.5
51
Georgia Tech
2
13
6
16
14
14
0
-2
8
18
47
Purdue
0
17
11
20.5
21
12
9
0.5
1
0
38
Miami
0
13
0
15
17
0
17
2
0
0
30
South Carolina
0
13
20
5
5
1
4
0
-19
4
22
Virginia Tech
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
19
Penn
0
7
12
13
11
11
0
-2
-1
0
18
Duke
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16.5
16.5
Towson
0
0
0
1
2
2
0
1
2
14
16
Grand Canyon
0
0
17
14
16
16
0
2
-1
0
16
Notre Dame
0
3
6
0
0
0
0
0
-6
11
14
Kentucky
0
5
0
4
6
0
6
2
0
2
13
LSU
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Pittsburgh
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
-1
7
7
Missouri St. (M)
0
0
0
1.5
7
7
0
5.5
7
0
7
Auburn
0
0
13
4
6
6
0
2
-7
0
6
Princeton
0
0
0
4
6
6
0
2
6
0
6
Hawaii
0
0
6
9
3
3
0
-6
-3
0
3
Brigham Young
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
Denver
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Utah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Penn St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
UCSB
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
West Virginia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
East Carolina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 Event Scores
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
California
47
32
20
15
12
0
34
Texas
0
0
48
6
29
28
30
Indiana
0
20
23.5
34
7
20
18
NC State
0
21
3
0
23
0
32
Louisville
3
9
13
12
13
0
28
Florida
13
15
9
0
9
0
14
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
0
26
26
Alabama
0
0
0
5
5
0
40
Stanford
25
0
0
9
0
13
0
Southern Cali
0
0
0
21
0
0
22
Virginia
21
4
0
0
3
0
12
Michigan
16
16
0
0
0
0
0
Arizona
13
11
4
0
0
0
2
Florida St
0
5
0
0
0
0
24
Harvard
0
0
0
0
20
0
8
Missouri
0
0
11
11
0
2
4
Georgia
0
14
0
0
11
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
2
0
9
10
Arizona St
0
0
6.5
0
6
6
0
Miami 0
0
0
0
0
17
0
TA&M
0
0
1
0
0
10
6
Minnesota
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
Grand Canyon
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
Ohio State
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
Georgia Tech
0
0
0
13
1
0
0
Penn
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
Missouri St. (M) 0
0
0
7
0
0
0
Princeton
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
Auburn
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
Hawaii
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
Towson
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Current Scores
1. California: 372
2. Texas: 329
3. Indiana: 277.5
4. NC State: 215
5. Louisville: 149
6. Florida: 136
7. Alabama: 110
8. Harvard: 98
9. Missouri: 88
10. Tennessee: 82
11. Virginia: 78
12. Southern Cali: 75
13. Arizona: 72
14. TA&M: 71
15. Stanford: 69
16. Florida St: 66
17. Michigan: 62
18. Ohio State: 56
19. Georgia: 46
20. Minnesota: 45
21. Purdue: 38
22. Arizona St: 36.5
23. Miami: 30
24. Georgia Tech: 29
25. Penn: 18
26. South Carolina: 18
27. Duke: 17
28. Penn State: 17
29. Grand Canyon: 16
30. Columbia: 14
31. Kentucky: 11
32. LSU: 9
33. Missouri St. (M): 7
34. Princeton: 6
35. Auburn: 6
36. Virginia Tech: 6
37. Navy: 4
38. Hawaii: 3
39. Notre Dame: 3
40. Towson: 2
41. Denver: 1 Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Seliskar, Andrew
SR
40
200 IM
1
1:38.14
957
200 Free
1
1:30.14
945
Grieshop, Sean
SO
34
500 Free
2
4:10.29
842
400 IM
2
3:37.03
823
Hoffer, Ryan
SO
32
50 Free
1
18.63
916
100 Fly
7
45.14
824
Thomas, Mike
SR
25
200 IM
9
1:42.34
775
400 IM
3
3:37.52
814
Sendyk, Pawel
JR
24
50 Free
2
18.68
903
100 Fly
10
45.3
808
Julian, Trenton
SO
23
500 Free
9
4:11.3
822
400 IM
5
3:39.83
770
Carr, Daniel
SO
18
200 IM
11
1:42.42
772
100 Back
7
45.21
781
Whitley, Reece
FR
15
200 IM
32
1:44.12
711
100 Breast
4
51.11
842
Quah, Zheng
JR
13
200 IM
17
1:43.13
746
100 Fly
6
45.06
832
Jensen, Michael
JR
8
50 Free
9
19.15
794
Norman, Nick
SR
0
500 Free
18
4:14.82
757
Arvidsson, Karl
JR
0
100 Breast
22
52.59
723
Sand, Carson
SR
0
100 Breast
25
52.72
714
Mefford, Bryce
SO
0
200 Free
17
1:33.06
782
100 Back
20
45.57
752
Callahan, Connor
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
303.95
3 mtr Diving
36
296.65
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haas, Townley
SR
35
500 Free
1
4:08.19
886
200 Free
4
1:31.8
847
Shebat, John
SR
31
200 IM
3
1:39.63
886
100 Back
4
44.71
822
Campbell, Grayson
JR
28
1 mtr Diving
7
340.45
3 mtr Diving
3
415.75
Windle, Jordan
SO
27
1 mtr Diving
4
387.1
3 mtr Diving
7
359.65
Kibler, Drew
FR
24
50 Free
9
19.15
794
200 Free
3
1:31.76
849
Harty, Ryan
JR
15
200 IM
16
1:43.82
721
100 Back
5
45.05
793
Jackson, Tate
SR
12
50 Free
7
19.03
819
100 Fly
35
46.25
724
Newkirk, Jeff
SR
12
200 Free
7
1:32.46
812
Scheinfeld, Charlie
FR
6
100 Breast
11
52.05
764
Sannem, Jake
SO
5
200 Free
12
1:32.56
807
Cornish, Jacob
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
26
285.3
3 mtr Diving
23
328.25
Krueger, Daniel
FR
0
50 Free
24
19.31
761
200 Free
18
1:33.29
771
Yeager, Chris
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:21.57
646
Willenbring, Matthew
FR
0
200 IM
29
1:43.94
717
200 Free
23
1:33.98
739
Vines, Braden
FR
0
200 IM
31
1:44.00
715
400 IM
23
3:44.77
684
Holter, Max
SR
0
100 Fly
30
46.16
732
Pomajevich, Sam
SO
0
500 Free
33
4:17.61
710
200 Free
26
1:34.25
726
Katz, Austin
SO
0
500 Free
24
4:16.06
736
100 Back
17
45.39
766
Zettle, Alex
FR
0
500 Free
22
4:15.73
742
200 Free
43
1:37.75
570
Merritt, Reed
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
253.0
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lanza, Vini
SR
35
200 IM
4
1:40.3
856
100 Fly
1
44.37
905
Finnerty, Ian
SR
32
200 IM
7
1:42.84
756
100 Breast
1
49.85
966
Apple, Zach
SR
31
50 Free
5
18.99
830
200 Free
2
1:31.55
861
Capobianco, Andrew
SO
20
1 mtr Diving
24
291.55
3 mtr Diving
1
461.65
Connor, James
SR
14
1 mtr Diving
5
373.5
3 mtr Diving
19
342.65
Backes, Zane
FR
14
100 Breast
5
51.35
821
Fantoni, Gabriel
SO
7
100 Fly
43
46.74
684
100 Back
10
44.96
801
Samy, Mohamed
JR
6.5
200 IM
28
1:43.89
719
200 Free
10
1:32.29
821
Blaskovic, Bruno
SO
0
50 Free
21
19.3
761
100 Fly
20
45.86
757
Mathias, Van
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:43.70
726
100 Fly
40
46.6
695
Brinegar, Michael
FR
0
500 Free
26
4:16.46
729
Gould, Mory
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
20
300.1
3 mtr Diving
29
315.95
Calvillo, Mikey
FR
0
500 Free
34
4:18.18
701
400 IM
32
3:46.67
652
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stewart, Coleman
JR
34
100 Fly
2
44.46
895
100 Back
2
43.98
888
Vazaios, Andreas
SR
21
200 IM
2
1:39.35
899
100 Back
13
45.4
766
Ress, Justin
SR
13
50 Free
8
19.1
803
100 Back
15
45.66
746
Knowles, Eric
SO
5
500 Free
12
4:14.22
768
400 IM
21
3:44.34
691
Korstanje, Nyls
FR
5
50 Free
12
19.18
786
100 Fly
19
45.8
763
Hensley, Noah
SR
3
100 Fly
14
45.7
771
100 Back
18
45.48
759
Molacek, Jacob
SR
3
50 Free
21
19.3
761
200 Free
14
1:33.28
771
Bretscher, James
SR
1
100 Fly
16
46.1
737
Kiesler, Gil
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:19.23
684
McIntyre, Jack
JR
0
500 Free
29
4:16.96
721
Graber, Daniel
SR
0
100 Breast
40
54.08
617
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Albiero, Nicolas
SO
22
100 Fly
9
45.14
824
100 Back
6
45.08
791
Harting, Zach
SR
13
200 Free
6
1:32.24
823
Somov, Evgenii
SO
12
100 Breast
7
51.77
786
Barna, Andrej
JR
3
50 Free
14
19.3
761
Sos, Daniel
SO
3
200 IM
21
1:43.39
736
400 IM
14
3:44.23
693
Piszczorowicz, Bart
FR
0
200 Free
30
1:34.51
715
Sofianidis, Nikos
SO
0
100 Back
26
46.0
721
Whyte, Mitchell
FR
0
100 Back
19
45.55
754
Acosta, Marcelo
SR
0
500 Free
23
4:15.87
739
200 Free
41
1:35.7
663
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Kieran
FR
23
200 IM
8
1:44.23
707
400 IM
7
3:43.12
712
Rooney, Maxime
JR
15
100 Fly
4
44.99
839
Baqlah, Khader
JR
10
500 Free
16
4:20.50
663
200 Free
9
1:32.18
827
Stokowski, Kacper
FR
9
100 Back
9
44.9
806
Freeman, Trey
FR
2
500 Free
15
4:18.53
695
200 Free
29
1:34.47
717
Sanders, Grant
JR
1
200 IM
36
1:44.59
695
400 IM
16
3:45.8
667
Beach, Clark
SO
0
100 Back
27
46.2
706
Lebed, Alexander
SR
0
200 IM
44
1:45.44
666
400 IM
27
3:45.83
666
Davis, Will
FR
0
50 Free
37
19.59
704
100 Fly
39
46.59
696
Guarente, Marco
JR
0
100 Breast
29
52.93
699
Hillis, Dillon
FR
0
200 IM
47
1:45.83
653
100 Breast
20
52.58
724
Main, Bayley
SR
0
100 Back
23
45.9
728
Balogh, Brennan
SR
0
100 Fly
44
46.96
666
100 Back
33
46.59
678
Finke, Bobby
FR
0
500 Free
43
4:20.14
669
400 IM
25
3:45.4
674
Gezmis, Erge
SO
0
100 Fly
47
47.92
588
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Howard, Robert
SR
16
50 Free
3
18.8
873
200 Free
19
1:33.37
767
Waddell, Zane
JR
5
50 Free
30
19.47
727
100 Back
12
45.14
786
Bams, Laurent
SR
5
100 Breast
12
52.07
762
Disette, Sam
SO
0
50 Free
33
19.52
717
Perera, Nicholas
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:47.30
602
400 IM
28
3:46.06
663
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Farris, Dean
JR
33
50 Free
6
19.02
821
100 Back
1
43.66
920
Novak, Brennan
SR
11
500 Free
8
4:21.72
644
Marcoux, Raphael
JR
0
50 Free
36
19.58
707
Gures, Umitcan
FR
0
50 Free
41
19.88
649
100 Fly
21
45.89
755
Zarian, Michael
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
683
400 IM
29
3:46.15
661
Houck, Logan
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:21.46
648
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
O’Brien, Jordan
SR
11
100 Breast
8
52.11
759
Schreuders, Mikel
SR
11
50 Free
27
19.43
735
200 Free
8
1:32.75
797
Mankus, Luke
SR
4
50 Free
13
19.2
782
100 Fly
38
46.49
704
Goodwin, Kyle
SR
3
1 mtr Diving
16
276.95
3 mtr Diving
15
325.65
Lima, Giovanny
JR
0
200 Free
24
1:34.05
735
Hicks, Caleb
JR
0
50 Free
40
19.81
664
100 Breast
26
52.81
707
Kovac, Danny
FR
0
200 IM
26
1:43.75
724
100 Fly
18
45.77
765
Hein, Daniel
JR
0
100 Back
22
45.72
741
Alexander, Nick
JR
0
200 IM
30
1:43.97
716
100 Back
28
46.21
705
Slaton, Micah
JR
0
100 Fly
33
46.2
728
Dubois, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
37
4:18.97
688
200 Free
39
1:35.29
681
Wielinski, Jacob
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:19.34
682
400 IM
33
3:47.81
633
Dahlgren, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
28
4:16.82
723
200 Free
21
1:33.68
752
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zeng, Zhipeng
SR
35
1 mtr Diving
1
405.4
3 mtr Diving
4
400.0
Wade, Matthew
FR
13
1 mtr Diving
15
304.85
3 mtr Diving
8
351.6
Dunphy, Matthew
SR
0
100 Breast
20
52.58
724
Rice, Sam
SR
0
500 Free
46
4:27.74
540
Hallam, William
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
25
288.2
3 mtr Diving
51
60.0
Garcia, Matthew
JR
0
200 IM
51
1:46.77
621
100 Back
25
45.98
722
Houlie, Michael
FR
0
100 Breast
23
52.64
720
Reilman, Joey
SR
0
200 Free
20
1:33.49
761
100 Back
38
47.38
623
Decoursey, Kyle
SR
0
50 Free
18
19.23
775
Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casey, Brendan
SR
19
500 Free
13
4:14.39
765
400 IM
4
3:38.43
796
Keblish, Bryce
SR
4
100 Fly
13
45.52
788
Storch, Casey
FR
4
200 IM
36
1:44.59
695
400 IM
13
3:43.03
713
Clark, Joe
JR
3
100 Back
14
45.56
753
Schubert, Ted
JR
2
200 IM
38
1:44.79
688
400 IM
15
3:44.89
682
Shelton, Ian
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
254.35
3 mtr Diving
31
309.5
Magnan, Sam
SR
0
500 Free
17
4:14.55
762
Baker, Ryan
JR
0
50 Free
34
19.53
715
200 Free
31
1:34.55
713
Fong, Zach
SR
0
100 Fly
21
45.89
755
Creedon, Walker
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
48
254.5
Wozencraft, Cooper
SO
0
200 Free
22
1:33.76
749
100 Back
37
47.26
631
Otto, Matthew
SO
0
400 IM
24
3:45.25
676
Barnum, Keefer
SO
0
100 Breast
30
53.03
692
Southern Cali
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vissering, Carsten
SR
17
100 Breast
2
50.3
919
Koenigsperger, Mario
JR
4
100 Breast
13
52.12
758
Johansson, Victor
FR
0
500 Free
30
4:17.01
720
Mulcare, Patrick
SR
0
100 Back
34
46.65
674
Grissom, Kyle
SR
0
50 Free
26
19.4
743
Valente, Alex
SR
0
100 Fly
45
47.02
662
Miljenic, Nikola
SO
0
50 Free
29
19.45
731
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Fail, Brooks
SO
16
500 Free
3
4:10.77
832
200 Free
32
1:34.67
708
Schlicht, David
FR
15
200 IM
15
1:42.99
751
400 IM
6
3:41.77
735
Dobbs, Chatham
SR
11
100 Fly
8
45.39
800
Iga, Jorge
JR
4
200 Free
13
1:33.05
782
Anderson, Thomas
JR
0
100 Back
24
45.95
724
Gurevich, Etay
JR
0
200 IM
19
1:43.34
738
400 IM
18
3:43.34
708
Iida, Sam
SO
0
200 IM
24
1:43.65
727
400 IM
22
3:44.75
684
TA&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thornton, Sam
SR
23
1 mtr Diving
3
390.5
3 mtr Diving
10
381.2
Theall, Mark
SO
13
500 Free
7
4:16.05
736
200 Free
16
1:33.41
765
Casas, Shaine
FR
4
200 IM
13
1:42.71
761
100 Fly
25
45.98
747
Mathews, Kurtis
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
31
275.4
3 mtr Diving
14
326.8
Walker, Benjamin
JR
0
400 IM
34
3:47.89
632
100 Breast
37
53.6
652
Koster, Adam
JR
0
50 Free
32
19.49
725
Martinez, Angel
SR
0
100 Fly
21
45.89
755
Thibert, Mike
JR
0
50 Free
39
19.71
681
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
DeVine, Abrahm
SR
34
200 IM
5
1:40.77
836
400 IM
1
3:36.41
836
Vigran, Noah
FR
13
1 mtr Diving
29
276.65
3 mtr Diving
6
372.1
Poppe, Hank
JR
9
100 Breast
9
51.93
773
Liang, Alex
SO
5
200 IM
34
1:44.35
703
400 IM
12
3:42.87
716
Calloni, Johannes
SO
0
500 Free
21
4:15.58
744
Casey, Conor
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
21
297.7
3 mtr Diving
38
293.9
Murphy, James
JR
0
500 Free
20
4:15.28
749
Hirschberger, Matthew
SO
0
500 Free
36
4:18.6
694
Sweetser, True
JR
0
500 Free
31
4:17.12
718
Anderson, Matt
SR
0
100 Breast
18
52.49
730
Pastorek, Brennan
SO
0
200 IM
46
1:45.68
658
100 Breast
27
52.84
705
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pisani, Will
SR
6
50 Free
11
19.16
790
100 Fly
17
45.69
772
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
SR
5
50 Free
21
19.3
761
100 Fly
12
45.4
799
Davidson, Joshua
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
14
307.15
3 mtr Diving
34
303.35
Alaniz, Griffin
JR
0
50 Free
44
20.13
600
100 Back
34
46.65
674
Polianski, Max
JR
0
200 IM
54
1:47.65
590
Muratovic, Emir
SR
0
50 Free
27
19.43
735
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vargas Jacobo, Ricard
SO
22
500 Free
4
4:12.21
805
400 IM
10
3:42.32
726
Smachlo, Miles
JR
16
100 Fly
3
44.84
854
Cope, Tommy
JR
9
200 IM
20
1:43.36
737
400 IM
9
3:40.09
765
Callan, Patrick
FR
7
500 Free
10
4:13.27
785
200 Free
28
1:34.42
719
Borges, Gus
SO
2
50 Free
15
19.32
757
Todd, Ross
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
42
240.9
Babinet, Jeremy
JR
0
100 Breast
17
52.39
738
Swanson, Charlie
JR
0
200 IM
45
1:45.66
659
400 IM
20
3:43.61
704
Herremans, Jacob
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
281.45
Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
SR
0
200 Free
34
1:34.84
700
Montague, Jacob
JR
0
200 IM
48
1:45.84
653
100 Breast
36
53.53
656
Auboeck, Felix
JR
0
500 Free
35
4:18.4
697
200 Free
38
1:35.13
688
Chan, Will
FR
0
100 Breast
39
53.9
630
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
DeLakis, Paul
SO
14
200 IM
23
1:43.61
729
200 Free
5
1:32.01
836
Loy, Andrew
JR
5
200 IM
14
1:42.87
755
200 Free
15
1:33.36
767
Siler, Jacob
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.4
3 mtr Diving
32
305.85
Painhas, Henrique
SR
0
100 Fly
35
46.25
724
Canova, Joseph
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
49
246.2
Fielding, Jacob
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
22
330.1
Daniels-Freeman, Aaro
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
275.7
Mathews, Jason
FR
0
100 Breast
31
53.12
685
Lense, Noah
JR
0
100 Fly
26
46.04
742
Law, Christopher
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
273.25
3 mtr Diving
33
305.15
Gaziev, Ruslan
FR
0
50 Free
35
19.57
707
200 Free
35
1:34.92
697
Salazar, Michael
SR
0
100 Fly
31
46.19
729
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Acevedo, Javier
JR
16
200 IM
12
1:42.64
763
100 Back
8
45.24
778
Murphy, Camden
SO
14
100 Fly
5
45.03
835
Higgins, Walker
JR
14
500 Free
5
4:12.65
796
200 Free
40
1:35.33
679
Reed, Greg
SO
0
500 Free
42
4:19.59
678
400 IM
36
3:50.76
581
Burns, Aidan
SR
0
500 Free
41
4:19.53
679
400 IM
31
3:46.63
653
Miller, Kevin
JR
0
500 Free
38
4:19.19
684
Forde, Clayton
JR
0
400 IM
17
3:42.88
716
Abruzzo, Andrew
FR
0
500 Free
32
4:17.37
714
400 IM
30
3:46.16
661
Guest, James
SR
0
100 Breast
28
52.89
702
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Max
FR
16
100 Breast
3
50.52
897
Becker, Bowe
SR
15
50 Free
4
18.84
863
Moser, Jeremy
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
27
319.45
Leblang, Alan
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
272.2
3 mtr Diving
24
326.35
Yang, Nick
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
254.15
3 mtr Diving
21
333.75
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Duncan, Greg
SO
16
1 mtr Diving
10
343.85
3 mtr Diving
9
398.2
Pellini, Trent
SO
2
100 Breast
15
52.24
749
Cifelli, Joe
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
3 mtr Diving
18
345.3
Bramley, Ben
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
40
278.35
Arizona St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
House, Grant
SO
6.5
200 IM
33
1:44.32
704
200 Free
10
1:32.29
821
Poti, Zachary
JR
6
100 Back
11
45.12
788
Hoffer, David
SR
5
3 mtr Diving
12
347.8
Selim, Youssef
JR
1
1 mtr Diving
19
302.9
3 mtr Diving
16
304.2
Swift, Carter
SO
0
50 Free
42
19.98
630
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Herrera, Briadam
SR
30
1 mtr Diving
6
358.25
3 mtr Diving
2
432.75
Georgia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pumputis, Caio
SO
26
200 IM
6
1:41.04
825
100 Breast
6
51.38
818
Correia, Rodrigo
SR
1
100 Back
16
45.9
728
Casillas, Matthew
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
35
302.6
Ferraro, Christian
SO
0
100 Fly
27
46.07
739
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Andrew, Mark
SR
18
200 IM
10
1:42.36
774
400 IM
8
3:43.76
701
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Minuth, Fynn
SR
13
500 Free
6
4:12.72
795
Down-Jenkins, Anton
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
40
246.9
3 mtr Diving
13
338.45
Goldfaden, Itay
JR
1
100 Breast
16
52.54
727
Davila, Rafael
SO
0
500 Free
25
4:16.3
732
Khoo, Lionel
JR
0
100 Breast
18
52.49
730
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Nathaniel
JR
11
1 mtr Diving
8
333.0
3 mtr Diving
39
289.85
Moretti, Evan
SR
6
1 mtr Diving
11
340.25
3 mtr Diving
25
322.5
Williams, Miles
JR
0
50 Free
37
19.59
704
200 Free
37
1:35.00
693
St. George, Max
SR
0
50 Free
46
20.32
561
100 Back
32
46.49
685
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Garcia Boissier, Hect
SR
17
1 mtr Diving
2
399.3
3 mtr Diving
17
350.2
Crow, John
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
203.05
3 mtr Diving
50
241.45
Castano, Gabe
SO
0
50 Free
17
19.21
779
Daly, Michael
FR
0
400 IM
26
3:45.67
669
Grand Canyon
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nikolaev, Mark
SR
16
100 Back
3
44.33
856
Antipov, Daniil
SR
0
100 Fly
24
45.92
752
Columbia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Suckow, Jonathan
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
3 mtr Diving
5
396.55
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhang, Danny
FR
6
3 mtr Diving
11
361.7
Masterton, Sebastian
SR
5
1 mtr Diving
12
335.35
3 mtr Diving
26
319.7
Brown, Glen
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:44.42
701
Amdor, Wyatt
JR
0
100 Breast
35
53.5
659
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Juan
JR
9
1 mtr Diving
9
362.2
3 mtr Diving
30
311.6
McClellan, Matthew
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
280.1
3 mtr Diving
42
275.3
Luht, Karl
JR
0
100 Back
21
45.7
743
Phillip, Matthew
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
41
277.45
Missouri St. (M)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bish, Blair
SR
7
100 Breast
10
51.95
771
Osvath, Artur
SR
0
100 Breast
33
53.16
682
Princeton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Khosla, Raunak
FR
6
200 IM
22
1:43.48
733
400 IM
11
3:42.57
721
Young, Colten
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
39
250.05
3 mtr Diving
42
275.3
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grassi, Santiago
JR
6
50 Free
19
19.24
775
100 Fly
11
45.35
804
Dannhauser, Josh
SO
0
500 Free
27
4:16.78
724
Pruitt, Conner
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
34
259.15
3 mtr Diving
28
317.25
Ballard, Foster
SR
0
100 Fly
34
46.21
727
Rowe, Spencer
SO
0
100 Breast
38
53.79
638
Brewer, Tommy
SR
0
100 Breast
24
52.7
715
McCloskey, Liam
SR
0
100 Fly
31
46.19
729
Virginia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stone, Lane
SO
6
500 Free
11
4:14.00
772
200 Free
27
1:34.37
721
Zawadzki, Noah
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
244.1
3 mtr Diving
45
266.0
Ivanov, Antani
FR
0
100 Fly
29
46.15
733
Manoff, Blake
FR
0
100 Fly
42
46.61
695
Tornqvist, Samuel
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
683
100 Back
30
46.33
697
Schiesl, Ben
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
17
304.2
3 mtr Diving
37
295.65
Szabo, Norbert
SR
0
200 IM
27
1:43.88
719
200 Free
33
1:34.8
702
Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Buchter, Bradley
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
13
314.9
3 mtr Diving
47
261.2
Hedrick, Jake
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
46
264.05
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kokko, Olli
JR
3
100 Breast
14
52.22
751
Aydin, Metin
SR
0
200 IM
18
1:43.32
739
100 Back
29
46.24
703
Follows, Kane
JR
0
200 IM
50
1:46.49
631
100 Back
36
46.87
659
Sandell, Johan
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
20
339.0
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Yeadon, Zach
SO
3
500 Free
14
4:14.84
757
Barta, Marci
FR
0
200 IM
52
1:46.98
614
400 IM
35
3:48.65
618
Bottelberghe, Josh
FR
0
100 Breast
41
54.27
604
Schultz, Aaron
JR
0
200 IM
39
1:44.81
687
100 Fly
40
46.6
695
Towson
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Saunderson, Jack
SR
2
200 IM
42
1:44.97
682
100 Fly
15
46.02
744
Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auchinachie, Cameron
SO
1
50 Free
16
19.37
747
200 Free
25
1:34.24
727
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
O’Haimhirgin, Liam
JR
0
50 Free
43
20.03
620
200 Free
42
1:37.02
604
Phillips, Austin
SR
0
50 Free
31
19.48
725
West Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dixon, David
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:45.93
650
100 Fly
46
47.03
661
Armstrong, Jake
SR
0
100 Breast
34
53.23
677
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mao, MJ
SO
0
100 Breast
32
53.15
683
Tysoe, Cam
JR
0
100 Back
31
46.41
691
Pittsburgh
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Helmbacher, Samy
JR
0
200 IM
43
1:44.99
681
400 IM
19
3:43.51
705
Vera, Blaise
SO
0
50 Free
25
19.35
751
100 Fly
28
46.09
738
Brigham Young
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sorenson, Payton
SR
0
50 Free
20
19.28
765
East Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Santos, Gus
JR
0
50 Free
45
20.18
590
100 Fly
37
46.41
711
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brenner, William
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
44
227.05
UNLV
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abramowicz, Tazman
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
235.5
3 mtr Diving
44
274.8
UCSB
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hotchkiss, Logan
SR
0
500 Free
19
4:15.04
753
200 Free
36
1:34.99
694
Texas diving clutch in the 3 meter. Texas’ swimming is hurting their diving teams chances at a title. Texas diving might not repeat their 2018 title.