Records Fall On Day 1 Of Irish Open Swimming C’ships

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Highlights

Jack McMillan earned a new Irish National Record to kick-off day 1 of the National Championships in Dublin tonight. The Bangor swimmer scored a winning time of 3:53.31 to take the men’s 400m freestyle, representing the only swimmer to break 4 minutes in the final.

McMillan’s time this evening overtook the previous National Record of 3:54.11 held by Andrew Meegan since 2013. McMillan’s outing also laid waste to his own previous personal best of 3:55.22 set just this month while competing in Spain.

National Record holder Darragh Greene kept the momentum running for the men, cracking the minute mark in tonight’s final of the 100m breaststroke. He made wave this morning with his AM outing of 1:00.76, already the 5th fastest time of his career. Tonight, however, the National Centre Dublin athlete cranked out a mark of 59.98 to take gold in a new Championships Record time.

Also in the race was National Centre Limerick rising star Eoin Corby, who clocked a record of his own. Finishing the race in 1:02.01, the 16-year-old lowered his own Irish Junior Record from the morning heats to earn bronze tonight. In prelims, Corby clocked 1:02.35, but hacked .34 off of that time to clock an even faster record within the consideration tie for both World Juniors and European Juniors.

Another National Centre Dublin athlete in Niamh Coyne took the women’s 100m breaststroke in 1:07.94 ahead of visiting Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley. Miley stopped the clock in 1:10.24. A mark of 1:07.43 is what FINA has set its A standard at for this summer’s World Championships, so Coyne fell shy of that marker by about half a second.

Jena Macdougald turned heads as she notched a new Junior Record in the morning heats with an outing of 27.07 in the women’s 50m fly. She was slightly slower tonight in 27.30 to earn silver, just .01 behind Ellen Walshe who earned the national title in 27.29.

World Championships medalist Shane Ryan took the top time of the men’s 50m fly field in prelims with a mark of 23.67, but opted out of tonight’s final.

Consideration Times Achieved

(Team Selections will be made at a later date)

LEN European Junior Swimming Championships, Kazan, Russia, 3rd – 7th July

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Uiseann Cooke (100m Breaststroke)

FINA World Swimming Championships (50m), Gwangju, Korea, 22nd – 28th July

Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke)

IOC European Youth Olympic Festival, Baku, Azerbaijan, 22nd – 28th July

Molly Mayne (100m Breaststroke)

IPC World Para Swimming Championships, TBC, 29th July – 3rd August

Sean O’Riordan (400m Freestyle), Patrick Flanagan (400m Freestyle), Barry McClements (400m Freestyle) Ailbhe Kelly (400m Freestyle) Nicole Turner (100m Breaststroke), Ellen Keane (100m Breaststroke)

FINA World Junior Championships, Budapest, Hungary, 20th – 25th August

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke)