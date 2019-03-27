San Diego State, Harvard Vault Up CWPA Rankings with Week 9 Upsets

The Top 11 remained in tact in the Week 10 poll, with #1 USC and #2 Stanford holding down the top spots for the 11th straight week, including the preseason listings.
#3 UCLA, #4 Cal and #5 Hawaii round out the Top 5.
San Diego State was the biggest mover of the week, going from just outside the Top 25 as the top vote getter to #21 with upsets of then #12 Loyola Marymount (9-7 on Friday) and #22 Cal Baptist (10-6 on Saturday).
Indiana (5-13) and Cal Baptist (12-11) each fell three spots from a tie at #22 to a tie at #25 to make room for the Aztecs.
Harvard climbed four spots to its season-best position at #14, after upsetting then #13 Fresno State 13-12 in overtime on March 19. The Bulldogs dropped two places to #15 with the loss.
Long Beach State took advantage of the Fresno State loss and moved up two spots to #12, its best ranking since Week 1 (#11 on Jan. 16 and 23).
The first results of Week 10 saw #2 Stanford hold off #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on Monday. The Cardinal will return to action on Saturday with a rematch against #1 USC. The teams last met on Feb. 24 with the Trojans winning 10-8.
It will be the first action for top ranked USC since besting #5 Hawaii on March 16.
Other top 10 matches will see #3 UCLA face #7 Pacific and #4 Cal at #5 Hawaii on Friday.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|USC
|100
|1
|2
|Stanford
|96
|2
|3
|UCLA
|92
|3
|4
|Cal
|88
|4
|5
|Hawaii
|84
|5
|6
|Michigan
|80
|6
|7
|Pacific
|76
|7
|8
|Arizona State
|71
|8
|9
|UC Santa Barbara
|67
|9
|10
|UC Irvine
|66
|10
|11
|UC Davis
|60
|11
|12
|Long Beach State
|50
|14
|13
|Loyola Marymount
|49
|12
|14
|Harvard
|48
|18
|15
|Fresno State
|44
|13
|16
|Wagner
|40
|15
|17
|UC San Diego
|37
|16
|18
|Princeton
|36
|17
|19
|San Jose State
|28
|19
|20
|Marist
|23
|20
|21
|San Diego State
|20
|RV
|22
|Cal State Northridge
|15
|21
|23
|Azusa Pacific
|9
|T22
|24
|Bucknell
|8
|25
|T25
|Indiana
|7
|T22
|T25
|Cal Baptist
|7
|T22
