Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

San Diego State, Harvard Vault Up CWPA Rankings with Week 9 Upsets

The Top 11 remained in tact in the Week 10 poll, with #1 USC and #2 Stanford holding down the top spots for the 11th straight week, including the preseason listings.

#3 UCLA, #4 Cal and #5 Hawaii round out the Top 5.

San Diego State was the biggest mover of the week, going from just outside the Top 25 as the top vote getter to #21 with upsets of then #12 Loyola Marymount (9-7 on Friday) and #22 Cal Baptist (10-6 on Saturday).

Indiana (5-13) and Cal Baptist (12-11) each fell three spots from a tie at #22 to a tie at #25 to make room for the Aztecs.

Harvard climbed four spots to its season-best position at #14, after upsetting then #13 Fresno State 13-12 in overtime on March 19. The Bulldogs dropped two places to #15 with the loss.

Long Beach State took advantage of the Fresno State loss and moved up two spots to #12, its best ranking since Week 1 (#11 on Jan. 16 and 23).

The first results of Week 10 saw #2 Stanford hold off #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on Monday. The Cardinal will return to action on Saturday with a rematch against #1 USC. The teams last met on Feb. 24 with the Trojans winning 10-8.

It will be the first action for top ranked USC since besting #5 Hawaii on March 16.

Other top 10 matches will see #3 UCLA face #7 Pacific and #4 Cal at #5 Hawaii on Friday.

Rank Team Points Last Week
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 UCLA 92 3
4 Cal 88 4
5 Hawaii 84 5
6 Michigan 80 6
7 Pacific 76 7
8 Arizona State 71 8
9 UC Santa Barbara 67 9
10 UC Irvine 66 10
11 UC Davis 60 11
12 Long Beach State 50 14
13 Loyola Marymount 49 12
14 Harvard 48 18
15 Fresno State 44 13
16 Wagner 40 15
17 UC San Diego 37 16
18 Princeton 36 17
19 San Jose State 28 19
20 Marist 23 20
21 San Diego State 20 RV
22 Cal State Northridge 15 21
23 Azusa Pacific 9 T22
24 Bucknell 8 25
T25 Indiana 7 T22
T25 Cal Baptist 7 T22

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!