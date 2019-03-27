San Diego State, Harvard Vault Up CWPA Rankings with Week 9 Upsets

The Top 11 remained in tact in the Week 10 poll, with #1 USC and #2 Stanford holding down the top spots for the 11th straight week, including the preseason listings.

#3 UCLA, #4 Cal and #5 Hawaii round out the Top 5.

San Diego State was the biggest mover of the week, going from just outside the Top 25 as the top vote getter to #21 with upsets of then #12 Loyola Marymount (9-7 on Friday) and #22 Cal Baptist (10-6 on Saturday).

Indiana (5-13) and Cal Baptist (12-11) each fell three spots from a tie at #22 to a tie at #25 to make room for the Aztecs.

Harvard climbed four spots to its season-best position at #14, after upsetting then #13 Fresno State 13-12 in overtime on March 19. The Bulldogs dropped two places to #15 with the loss.

Long Beach State took advantage of the Fresno State loss and moved up two spots to #12, its best ranking since Week 1 (#11 on Jan. 16 and 23).

The first results of Week 10 saw #2 Stanford hold off #10 UC Irvine 16-7 on Monday. The Cardinal will return to action on Saturday with a rematch against #1 USC. The teams last met on Feb. 24 with the Trojans winning 10-8.

It will be the first action for top ranked USC since besting #5 Hawaii on March 16.

Other top 10 matches will see #3 UCLA face #7 Pacific and #4 Cal at #5 Hawaii on Friday.