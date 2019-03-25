RV San Diego State Scores 2 Upsets to Lead Water Polo Week 9 Results

After dropping out of the Top 25 into the ranks of the vote getters, San Diego State pulled off a pair of upsets amidst a 2-1 week. The Aztecs fell to then-#14 Princeton on Tuesday, but rebounded with road wins over #12 Loyola Marymount and #22 Cal Baptist. SDSU is back in action on Thursday against Santa Clara in Golden Coast Conference play.

The Top 10 teams in action handled their business with #2 Stanford topping #18 Harvard (20-7), #4 Cal downing #19 San Jose State (10-6), #5 Hawaii crushing #21 Cal State Northridge (15-2), #6 Michigan defeating #22 Indiana (16-8) and #7 Pacific downing #13 Fresno State (16-8).

Top 10 action continues on Monday when Week 10 begins with #10 UC Irvine facing #2 Stanford and #9 UC Santa Barbara taking on Cal State Monterey Bay. The Gauchos will then head to Berkeley to battle #4 Cal on Tuesday.

March 25. 3:30 p.m. #10 UC Irvine #2 Stanford Live Stats Watch 7 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats March 26. 5 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara #4 Cal Live Stats

Upsets

#18 Harvard def. #13 Fresno State 13-12 in overtime on Tuesday. Evan Tingler scored a career-high four goals, including two in overtime to seal the Crimson victory. Harvard rallied from down 7-3 to go ahead 11-9 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs forced overtime. Both teams scored in the first overtime, but Tingler put in the game winner with 1:36 left in the second extra period.

scored a career-high four goals, including two in overtime to seal the Crimson victory. Harvard rallied from down 7-3 to go ahead 11-9 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs forced overtime. Both teams scored in the first overtime, but Tingler put in the game winner with 1:36 left in the second extra period. RV San Diego State def. #12 Loyola Marymount 9-7 on Friday. The teams were tied at 6-all after three periods, but the Aztecs outscored the Lions 3-1 in the final stanza to clinch the win. Emily Bennett led the way for SDSU with a hat trick, while Maura Cantoni made seven saves.

led the way for SDSU with a hat trick, while made seven saves. RV San Diego State def. #22 Cal Baptist 10-6 on Saturday. After giving up the first goal, SDSU scored nine of the next 11 en route to the win. Hannah Carrillo notched a hat trick and Cantoni grabbed 12 saves in the win.

