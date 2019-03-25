RV San Diego State Scores 2 Upsets to Lead Water Polo Week 9 Results

After dropping out of the Top 25 into the ranks of the vote getters, San Diego State pulled off a pair of upsets amidst a 2-1 week. The Aztecs fell to then-#14 Princeton on Tuesday, but rebounded with road wins over #12 Loyola Marymount and #22 Cal Baptist. SDSU is back in action on Thursday against Santa Clara in Golden Coast Conference play.
The Top 10 teams in action handled their business with #2 Stanford topping #18 Harvard (20-7), #4 Cal downing #19 San Jose State (10-6), #5 Hawaii crushing #21 Cal State Northridge (15-2), #6 Michigan defeating #22 Indiana (16-8) and #7 Pacific downing #13 Fresno State (16-8).
Top 10 action continues on Monday when Week 10 begins with #10 UC Irvine facing #2 Stanford and #9 UC Santa Barbara taking on Cal State Monterey Bay. The Gauchos will then head to Berkeley to battle #4 Cal on Tuesday.
|March 25.
|3:30 p.m.
|#10 UC Irvine
|#2 Stanford
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Live Stats
|March 26.
|5 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara
|#4 Cal
|Live Stats
Upsets
- #18 Harvard def. #13 Fresno State 13-12 in overtime on Tuesday. Evan Tingler scored a career-high four goals, including two in overtime to seal the Crimson victory. Harvard rallied from down 7-3 to go ahead 11-9 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs forced overtime. Both teams scored in the first overtime, but Tingler put in the game winner with 1:36 left in the second extra period.
- RV San Diego State def. #12 Loyola Marymount 9-7 on Friday. The teams were tied at 6-all after three periods, but the Aztecs outscored the Lions 3-1 in the final stanza to clinch the win. Emily Bennett led the way for SDSU with a hat trick, while Maura Cantoni made seven saves.
- RV San Diego State def. #22 Cal Baptist 10-6 on Saturday. After giving up the first goal, SDSU scored nine of the next 11 en route to the win. Hannah Carrillo notched a hat trick and Cantoni grabbed 12 saves in the win.
Extra Time
- Connecticut College def. Penn State Behrend 14-13 on Friday
|Date
|Result
|Winner Recap
|Loser Recap
|March 19.
|2 p.m.
|Chapman def. Macalester 7-6
|Chapman Recap
|Macalester Recap
|7 p.m.
|#14 Princeton def. #25 San Diego State 8-6
|Princeton Recap
|San Diego State Recap
|8:30 p.m.
|#18 Harvard def. #13 Fresno State 13-12 OT
|Harvard Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|9:30 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific def. LaVerne 19-14
|Fresno Pacific Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|March 20.
|2 p.m.
|Whittier def. Chapman 18-10
|Whittier Recap
|Chapman Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#17 Princeton def. Concordia (CA) 8-7
|Princeton Recap
|Concordia Recap
|5 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. LaVerne 13-8
|Cal State East Bay Recap
|LaVerne Recap
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Redlands 15-4
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Redlands Recap
|10 p.m.
|Occidental def. Cal Tech 17-6
|Occidental Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|March 21.
|8 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran def. Macalester 9-2
|Cal Lutheran Recap
|Macalester Recap
|9 p.m.
|#18 Harvard def. #19 San Jose State 10-7
|Harvard Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|10 p.m.
|#14 Long Beach State def. #17 Princeton 8-2
|Long Beach State Recap
|Princeton Recap
|March 22.
|7 p.m.
|RV San Diego State def. #12 Loyola Marymount 9-7
|San Diego State Recap
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|CWPA Division III Weekend at Grove City, Pennsylvania
|8 a.m.
|Connecticut College def. Penn State Behrend 14-13 2OT
|Connecticut College Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|1:15 p.m.
|Grove City def. Washington & Jefferson 18-10
|Grove City Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend def. Utica 12-6
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|Utica Recap
|5:45 p.m.
|Connecticut College def. Washington & Jefferson 11-6
|Connecticut College Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|7 p.m.
|Grove City def. Utica 21-7
|Grove City Recap
|Utica Recap
|March 23.
|11 a.m.
|#6 Michigan def. #22 Indiana 16-8
|Michigan Recap
|Indiana Recap
|2 p.m.
|Whittier def. Redlands 10-5
|Whittier Recap
|Redlands Recap
|2 p.m.
|LaVerne def. Occidental 16-5
|LaVerne Recap
|Occidental Recap
|2:30 p.m.
|RV Brown def. Chapman 8-3
|Brown Recap
|Chapman Recap
|3 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #18 Harvard 20-7
|Stanford Recap
|Harvard Recap
|3 p.m.
|#4 Cal def. #19 San Jose State 10-6
|Cal Recap
|San Jose State Recap
|3 p.m.
|#7 Pacific def. #13 Fresno State 16-8
|Pacific Recap
|Fresno State Recap
|3 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. #22 Azusa Pacific 11-8
|Loyola Marymount Recap
|Azusa Pacific Recap
|4 p.m.
|RV San Diego State def. #22 Cal Baptist 10-6
|San Diego State Recap
|Cal Baptist Recap
|4 p.m.
|Sonoma State def. Cal State Monterey Bay 11-8
|Sonoma State Recap
|Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
|10 p.m.
|Chapman def. Cal Tech 21-10
|Chapman Recap
|Cal Tech Recap
|Midnight
|#5 Hawaii def. #21 Cal State Northridge 15-2
|Hawaii Recap
|Cal State Northridge Recap
|Seahawk Invite (Staten Island, NY)
|9 a.m.
|LaSalle def. Siena 11-10
|LaSalle Recap
|Siena Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|Iona def. St. Francis Brooklyn 17-13
|Iona Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Noon
|Wagner def. VMI 19-6
|Wagner Recap
|VMI Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|#20 Marist def. Villanova 11-8
|Marist Recap
|Villanova Recap
|3 p.m.
|St. Francis Brooklyn def. Siena 11-10
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Siena Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#15 Wagner def. LaSalle 26-4
|Wagner Recap
|LaSalle Recap
|6 p.m.
|#20 Marist def. Iona 13-7
|Marist Recap
|Iona Recap
|7:30 p.m.
|VMI def. Villanova 8-7
|VMI Recap
|Villanova Recap
|CWPA Division III Weekend at Grove City, Pennsylvania
|10 a.m.
|Washington & Jefferson def. Utica 14-4
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|Utica Recap
|11:15 a.m.
|Grove City def. Connecticut College 16-10
|Grove City Recap
|Connecticut College Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend def. Washington & Jefferson 14-10
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|Washington & Jefferson Recap
|5 p.m.
|Grove City def. Penn State Behrend 14-12
|Grove City Recap
|Penn State Behrend Recap
|March 24.
|2 p.m.
|RV Brown def. Whittier 11-7
|Brown Recap
|Whittier Recap
|8 p.m.
|RV Brown def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 14-9
|Brown Recap
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
|Seahawk Invite (Staten Island, NY)
|9 a.m.
|#15 Wagner def. Siena 21-8
|Wagner Recap
|Siena Recap
|10:30 a.m.
|#20 Marist def. St. Francis Brookyln 13-8
|Marist Recap
|St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
|Noon
|LaSalle def. Villanova 14-13
|LaSalle Recap
|Villanova Recap
|1:30 p.m.
|Iona def. VMI 11-8
|Iona Recap
|VMI Recap
|3 p.m.
|#20 Marist def. Siena 15-8
|Marist Recap
|Siena Recap
|4:30 p.m.
|#15 Wagner def. Villanova 26-5
|Wagner Recap
|Villanova Recap
