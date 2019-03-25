Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

RV San Diego State Scores 2 Upsets to Lead Water Polo Week 9 Results

After dropping out of the Top 25 into the ranks of the vote getters, San Diego State pulled off a pair of upsets amidst a 2-1 week. The Aztecs fell to then-#14 Princeton on Tuesday, but rebounded with road wins over #12 Loyola Marymount and #22 Cal Baptist. SDSU is back in action on Thursday against Santa Clara in Golden Coast Conference play.

The Top 10 teams in action handled their business with #2 Stanford topping #18 Harvard (20-7), #4 Cal downing #19 San Jose State (10-6), #5 Hawaii crushing #21 Cal State Northridge (15-2), #6 Michigan defeating #22 Indiana (16-8) and #7 Pacific downing #13 Fresno State (16-8).

Top 10 action continues on Monday when Week 10 begins with #10 UC Irvine facing #2 Stanford and #9 UC Santa Barbara taking on Cal State Monterey Bay. The Gauchos will then head to Berkeley to battle #4 Cal on Tuesday.

March 25.
3:30 p.m. #10 UC Irvine #2 Stanford Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
March 26.
5 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara #4 Cal Live Stats

Upsets

  • #18 Harvard def. #13 Fresno State 13-12 in overtime on Tuesday. Evan Tingler scored a career-high four goals, including two in overtime to seal the Crimson victory. Harvard rallied from down 7-3 to go ahead 11-9 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs forced overtime. Both teams scored in the first overtime, but Tingler put in the game winner with 1:36 left in the second extra period.
  • RV San Diego State def. #12 Loyola Marymount 9-7 on Friday. The teams were tied at 6-all after three periods, but the Aztecs outscored the Lions 3-1 in the final stanza to clinch the win. Emily Bennett led the way for SDSU with a hat trick, while Maura Cantoni made seven saves.
  • RV San Diego State def. #22 Cal Baptist 10-6 on Saturday. After giving up the first goal, SDSU scored nine of the next 11 en route to the win. Hannah Carrillo notched a hat trick and Cantoni grabbed 12 saves in the win.

Extra Time

  • #18 Harvard def. #13 Fresno State 13-12 on Tuesday
  • Connecticut College def. Penn State Behrend 14-13 on Friday
Date Result Winner Recap Loser Recap
March 19.
2 p.m. Chapman def. Macalester 7-6 Chapman Recap Macalester Recap
7 p.m. #14 Princeton def. #25 San Diego State 8-6 Princeton Recap San Diego State Recap
8:30 p.m. #18 Harvard def. #13 Fresno State 13-12 OT Harvard Recap Fresno State Recap
9:30 p.m. Fresno Pacific def. LaVerne 19-14 Fresno Pacific Recap LaVerne Recap
March 20.
2 p.m. Whittier def. Chapman 18-10 Whittier Recap Chapman Recap
4:30 p.m. #17 Princeton def. Concordia (CA) 8-7 Princeton Recap Concordia Recap
5 p.m. Cal State East Bay def. LaVerne 13-8 Cal State East Bay Recap LaVerne Recap
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran def. Redlands 15-4 Cal Lutheran Recap Redlands Recap
10 p.m. Occidental def. Cal Tech 17-6 Occidental Recap Cal Tech Recap
March 21.
8 p.m. Cal Lutheran def. Macalester 9-2 Cal Lutheran Recap Macalester Recap
9 p.m. #18 Harvard def. #19 San Jose State 10-7 Harvard Recap San Jose State Recap
10 p.m. #14 Long Beach State def. #17 Princeton 8-2 Long Beach State Recap Princeton Recap
March 22.
7 p.m. RV San Diego State def. #12 Loyola Marymount 9-7 San Diego State Recap Loyola Marymount Recap
CWPA Division III Weekend at Grove City, Pennsylvania
8 a.m. Connecticut College def. Penn State Behrend 14-13 2OT Connecticut College Recap Penn State Behrend Recap
1:15 p.m. Grove City def. Washington & Jefferson 18-10 Grove City Recap Washington & Jefferson Recap
3:30 p.m. Penn State Behrend def. Utica 12-6 Penn State Behrend Recap Utica Recap
5:45 p.m. Connecticut College def. Washington & Jefferson 11-6 Connecticut College Recap Washington & Jefferson Recap
7 p.m. Grove City def. Utica 21-7 Grove City Recap Utica Recap
March 23.
11 a.m. #6 Michigan def. #22 Indiana 16-8 Michigan Recap Indiana Recap
2 p.m. Whittier def. Redlands 10-5 Whittier Recap Redlands Recap
2 p.m. LaVerne def. Occidental 16-5 LaVerne Recap Occidental Recap
2:30 p.m. RV Brown def. Chapman 8-3 Brown Recap Chapman Recap
3 p.m. #2 Stanford def. #18 Harvard 20-7 Stanford Recap Harvard Recap
3 p.m. #4 Cal def. #19 San Jose State 10-6 Cal Recap San Jose State Recap
3 p.m. #7 Pacific def. #13 Fresno State 16-8 Pacific Recap Fresno State Recap
3 p.m. #12 Loyola Marymount def. #22 Azusa Pacific 11-8 Loyola Marymount Recap Azusa Pacific Recap
4 p.m. RV San Diego State def. #22 Cal Baptist 10-6 San Diego State Recap Cal Baptist Recap
4 p.m. Sonoma State def. Cal State Monterey Bay 11-8 Sonoma State Recap Cal State Monterey Bay Recap
10 p.m. Chapman def. Cal Tech 21-10 Chapman Recap Cal Tech Recap
Midnight #5 Hawaii def. #21 Cal State Northridge 15-2 Hawaii Recap Cal State Northridge Recap
Seahawk Invite (Staten Island, NY)
9 a.m. LaSalle def. Siena 11-10 LaSalle Recap Siena Recap
10:30 a.m. Iona def. St. Francis Brooklyn 17-13 Iona Recap St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
Noon Wagner def. VMI 19-6 Wagner Recap VMI Recap
1:30 p.m. #20 Marist def. Villanova 11-8 Marist Recap Villanova Recap
3 p.m. St. Francis Brooklyn def. Siena 11-10 St. Francis Brooklyn Recap Siena Recap
4:30 p.m. #15 Wagner def. LaSalle 26-4 Wagner Recap LaSalle Recap
6 p.m. #20 Marist def. Iona 13-7 Marist Recap Iona Recap
7:30 p.m. VMI def. Villanova 8-7 VMI Recap Villanova Recap
CWPA Division III Weekend at Grove City, Pennsylvania
10 a.m. Washington & Jefferson def. Utica 14-4 Washington & Jefferson Recap Utica Recap
11:15 a.m. Grove City def. Connecticut College 16-10 Grove City Recap Connecticut College Recap
1:30 p.m. Penn State Behrend def. Washington & Jefferson 14-10 Penn State Behrend Recap Washington & Jefferson Recap
5 p.m. Grove City def. Penn State Behrend 14-12 Grove City Recap Penn State Behrend Recap
March 24.
2 p.m. RV Brown def. Whittier 11-7 Brown Recap Whittier Recap
8 p.m. RV Brown def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 14-9 Brown Recap Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Recap
Seahawk Invite (Staten Island, NY)
9 a.m. #15 Wagner def. Siena 21-8 Wagner Recap Siena Recap
10:30 a.m. #20 Marist def. St. Francis Brookyln 13-8 Marist Recap St. Francis Brooklyn Recap
Noon LaSalle def. Villanova 14-13 LaSalle Recap Villanova Recap
1:30 p.m. Iona def. VMI 11-8 Iona Recap VMI Recap
3 p.m. #20 Marist def. Siena 15-8 Marist Recap Siena Recap
4:30 p.m. #15 Wagner def. Villanova 26-5 Wagner Recap Villanova Recap

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!