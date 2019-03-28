Hosszu Hunting For 2IM Title, Milak Readying For 4Free Magic

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungarian powerhouse athletes Katinka Hosszu and Kristof Milak were both in the water again today to take on day 2’s events at the National Championships in Debrecen.

Milak, who crushed a 200m fly winning time of 1:53.19 last night to take the title over Olympic medalists Tamas Kendersi and Laszlo Cseh, leads the men’s 400m freestyle headed into tonight’s final. Clocking a time of 3:52.66, the 19-year-old multi-Youth Olympic Games champion is within striking distance of the 3:48.08 he put up in Buenos Aires last year for gold. That time ranks Milak as the 5th fastest performer in the world, for right now.

For Hosszu’s part, after finishing a disappointing 4th in last nights 200m fly final, the Iron Lady established herself as the 2nd seeded swimmer in the women’s 200m IM. Touching in 2:16.59, Hosszu saw teammate Zsuzsanna Jakabos top the prelims with a morning mark of 2:14.19.

But, Hosszu leads the entire world with the mighty 2:08.55 she threw down just last week in Marseille, so she was simply in cruise control this morning to land a spot in the final for tonight.

Of note, 15-year-old Reka Nagy was in the race, finishing 4th in a time of 2:18.43. She took European Youth Olympic Festival gold back in 2017 in a time of 2:14.80, so she may be in play for a minor medal against the veterans this evening.

Another teenager in Ajna Kesely eased her way into the mix with a top seeded time of 4:11.60 in the 400m free. She took the gold in Buenos Aires last year in 4:07.14, a mark that remains the 5th fastest time in the world.

For his part, 33-year-old Olympic icon Cseh took on 2 events this morning, taking the 2nd seed in the men’s 50m fly in 23.83, as well as the 3rd seed in the 200m IM in 2:02.47. Sebastian Sabo leads the former event in 23.63, while David Verraszto heads up the latter in 2:01.91.