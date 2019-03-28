Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Top Seed, Three-peat Big 10 Champ Auboeck Misses 500 Final

by SwimSwam Staff 1

March 28th, 2019 Big 12, Big Ten, College, News

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan junior Felix Auboeck had an unexpectedly poor swim in the prelims of the 500 freestyle this morning, clocking a 4:18.40 to drop from his top-seeded time of 4:09.37.  That seed time was from Auboeck’s third straight Big Ten 500 freestyle title just a few weeks ago.

The off swim here for Auboeck is a huge surprise; the Austrian Olympian has developed a reputation as one of the most consistent big meet swimmers in the NCAA.  He has two top three NCAA finishes to his name, including a 4:09.03 last year that made him a runner-up to Townley Haas. Although illness would be the usual speculation for a swimmer’s first individual effort, Auboeck put together a very solid 1:32.78 anchor leg for the Wolverines on last night’s 800 freestyle relay.

The 500 A-final field looks noticeably different than a year ago, with just two returning finalists a year ago: Haas and Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas Jacobo.  Notably, Texas’ Sam Pomajevich, a surprise finalist last season, also fell out of scoring position.  Those two misses are early blows to both Michigan and Texas in the team race.

1
swim fan

there goes my pickem

