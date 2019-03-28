Andrew Seliskar Becomes 5th Man Ever to Break 1:40 in 200 IM

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar got off to a great start in his individual events at the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. In prelims on Thursday morning, Seliskar dropped half a second to take top seed for finals in the 200 IM, posting a blistering 1:39.90. That makes him the 5th man ever to break 1:40 in the event. The American Record remains a 1:38.13 done by Florida’s Caeleb Dressel in 2018.

Seliskar’s splits:

Fly- 21.87

Back- 24.83

Breast- 28.52

Free- 24.68

Final Time- 1:39.90

Seliskar’s time was a new Pool Record, breaking the former mark of 1:40.58 set in 2014 by Florida’s Marcin Cieslak. Also under the former Pool Record was Indiana’s Vini Lanza, the 2nd fastest through prelims with a lifetime best 1:40.23. If Seliskar wins this race tonight, it’ll be his first individual NCAA title.

Seliskar is now the 4th fastest performer ever in this event and his prelims performance was the 4th fastest swim in history. Lanza is now the #9 performer all-time with the 10th fastest performance ever. The 5th fastest performer ever will also be in the mix tonight, as NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, who broke 1:40 at the 2018 NCAA meet, is the 3rd qualifier for finals with a 1:40.62.

ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 IM

Place Swimmer Time 1 Caeleb Dressel 1:38.13 2 David Nolan 1:39.38 3 Jan Switkowski 1:39.54 4 Andrew Seliskar 1:39.90 5 Andreas Vazaios 1:39.97 6 Will Licon 1:40.04 7 Ryan Lochte 1:40.08 8 Josh Prenot 1:40.14 9 Vini Lanza 1:40.23 10 Ryan Murphy 1:40.27 (T-10) 10 Mark Szaranek 1:40.27 (T-10)

ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – MEN’S 200 IM