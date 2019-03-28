Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 M. NCAA Champs: Cal’s Hoffer and Sendyk Post Top Ten 50 Free Times

by Robert Gibbs 11

March 28th, 2019 College, News

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal Bears lit up the pool this morning in every event, and they got lifetime bests by both sophomore Ryan Hoffer and junior Pawel Sendyk that moved both men up the all-time rankings in the 50 free.

Sendyk won heat 4 with a 18.66. That broke the pool record, which belonged to Fred Bosquet‘s time of 18.75. That also represents a new personal best for Sendyk, whose previous best time was a 18.83 from the Pac-12 Championships earlier this month. That time also moves him into a tie with Nathan Adrian for 7th all-time in the event, according the USA Swimming database. Sendyk time’s stood up as the 2nd-fastest of the morning, and qualified him for the 50 free A-final for the third straight year.

That pool record wasn’t to last long, however. Two heats later, Sendyk’s teammate Hoffer did his best submarine impression, parlaying his massive underwaters into a time of 18.58. The sophomore was one of the best high school sprinters ever, and his time this morning was his first personal best since his senior year of high school, when he went 18.71. Hoffer now ranks 5th-all time.

Top Ten Performers, 50 Free

Place Swimmer Time
1 Caeleb Dressel 17.63
2 Cesar Cielo 18.47
3 Matt Targett 18.52
4 Ryan Held 18.56
5 Ryan Hoffer 18.58
6 Vlad Morozov 18.63
7 Kristian Gkolomeev 18.64
T-8 Nathan Adrian 18.66
T-8 Pawel Sendyk 18.66
10 Bowen Becker 18.69

Boomcobson

You didn’t write Hoffers swim down

1 hour ago
Jabroni Pepperoni

They also got the top time wrong

1 hour ago
Swammer

I am beginning to regret my pickem picks.

1 hour ago
Swimmer

CD’s time is 17.64 not 17.81

1 hour ago
Robby

17.63*

1 hour ago
Swimmer

True

1 hour ago

