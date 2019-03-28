2019 M. NCAA Champs: Cal’s Hoffer and Sendyk Post Top Ten 50 Free Times

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

The Cal Bears lit up the pool this morning in every event, and they got lifetime bests by both sophomore Ryan Hoffer and junior Pawel Sendyk that moved both men up the all-time rankings in the 50 free.

Sendyk won heat 4 with a 18.66. That broke the pool record, which belonged to Fred Bosquet‘s time of 18.75. That also represents a new personal best for Sendyk, whose previous best time was a 18.83 from the Pac-12 Championships earlier this month. That time also moves him into a tie with Nathan Adrian for 7th all-time in the event, according the USA Swimming database. Sendyk time’s stood up as the 2nd-fastest of the morning, and qualified him for the 50 free A-final for the third straight year.

That pool record wasn’t to last long, however. Two heats later, Sendyk’s teammate Hoffer did his best submarine impression, parlaying his massive underwaters into a time of 18.58. The sophomore was one of the best high school sprinters ever, and his time this morning was his first personal best since his senior year of high school, when he went 18.71. Hoffer now ranks 5th-all time.

Top Ten Performers, 50 Free