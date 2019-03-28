Kenneth To Posthumously Honored; Private Memorial Service Scheduled

In the aftermath of the shocking news that Hong Kong swimmer Kenneth To died earlier this month while training in Florida, his nation’s swimming association paid tribute to the late 26-year-old.

The Hong Kong Amateur Swimming Association conducted a moment of silence, followed by a posthumous “Excellent Performance Achievement Award” bestowment upon To at its annual award ceremony this week.

Former teammate Zhuo Minghao spoke of To, remembering, “He and I participated in the World Championships and the World Cup. We also won medals in the World Cup. He taught us a lot of things. When we felt down, he would come and encourage us to cheer up. He would tell us to look forward, not back.”

Association President Wang Minchao says that the exact cause of To’s death is still unknown at this time. (newstvb.com)

A memorial service for the 2020 Olympic hopeful will be held at the Hong Kong Sports House on April 6th, but it will be a private service, not open to the public. To’s funeral will reportedly be held in Australia, the country he originally represented in international swimming.